Watch 2 Russian cosmonauts perform spacewalk outside space station today

By Mike Wall
published

The roughly 7-hour EVA is scheduled to begin today (June 22) at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Two Russian cosmonauts will perform a roughly seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (June 22), and you can watch the action live.

Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the current Expedition 69 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab at about 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev jettisons an 11-pound (5-kilogram) bundle of spent equipment and no longer needed items off the side of the International Space Station during a May 3, 2023 spacewalk. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Prokopyev and Petelin will replace science and communications equipment on the station's Zvezda and Poisk modules during today's spacewalk, NASA officials wrote in an update on Wednesday (June 21).

It will be the duo's fifth spacewalk together, and the ninth conducted outside the ISS so far in 2023, agency officials added.

There have already been two spacewalks this month, both of them performed by NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg.

During those two extravehicular activities (EVAs), which occurred on June 9 and June 15, the NASA duo installed new roll-out solar arrays on the orbiting lab's exterior. This gear will boost the ISS' power supply by 20% to 30%, NASA officials have said.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.