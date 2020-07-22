Watch Russia launch a new cargo ship to the International Space Station Thursday

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress 76 cargo ship is hoisted into launch position atop its pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan ahead of a July 23, 2020 launch.

A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch a robotic cargo ship packed with tons of supplies to the International Space Station Thursday (July 29), and you can watch the launch live.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, will launch the uncrewed Progress 76 supply ship to the station at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where the local time will be 7:26 p.m. You can watch the launch live here and on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of NASA TV.

Progress 76 is carrying nearly three tons of food, propellant and vital supplies for the five-member Expedition 63 crew on the International Space Station. The spacecraft should take just over three hours to reach the station, according to NASA.

Docking is scheduled for 1:47 p.m. EDT (1447 GMT), with NASA's webcast of that event set to go live at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). You can watch that event on Space.com, as well.

"Progress 76 will remain docked at the station for more than four months, departing in December for its deorbit into Earth's atmosphere," NASA officials said in a statement.

Russia's Progress supply ships resemble the country's crewed Soyuz vehicles in shape. But instead of a carrying cosmonauts and astronauts, Progress capsules are filled with water, air, food and science gear for crews, as well as propellant to maneuver the station when needed.

At the end of their missions, Progress spacecraft are intentionally deorbited and destroyed, burning up in the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

