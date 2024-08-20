Europe's 1st commercial rocket by RFA explodes on test stand at Scotland spaceport

An explosion put a dramatic end to a test fire of a new rocket being developed by the German company Rocket Factory Augsburg.

The explosion occurred on Monday (Aug. 19) while Rocket Factory Augsbug (RFA) was test firing the first stage of its new RFA ONE rocket. The test was meant to lay the groundwork for a planned debut launch as early as this year from SaxaVord Spaceport, a new facility being developed in the Shetland Islands, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of the Scottish mainland.

A video published by the BBC shows the rocket engulfed in flames after an explosion from the base of the rocket. Reuters also posted a video of the explosion to X, depicting the initial moments of the explosion before flames and smoke obscure the test stand.

🚀A rocket engine has exploded during a test at Britain’s newest spaceport in the Shetland Islands.Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/CCNnZwmI2E pic.twitter.com/8Ic16BanuEAugust 20, 2024

RFA posted a statement to X following the incident, noting that, while no personnel were injured, the anomaly "led to the loss of the stage." The company is now working with SaxaVord Spaceport to investigate and analyze the anomaly.

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority likewise posted a statement noting that it's "in contact with those involved to make sure the industry continues to have the highest levels of safety."

SaxaVord Spaceport aims to be the first fully licensed vertical orbital launch facility in Western Europe, and received a license in late 2023 to launch up to 30 vehicles a year. Rocket Factory Augsburg aimed to be one of the first companies to launch from the new spaceport with its RFA One rocket.

RFA has conducted several previous hot fire tests, including one in May 2024 that saw the same rocket stage fire four of its nine Helix engines. It is unknown how many engines were fired in yesterday's catastrophic test.

RFA is one of a number of European commercial rocket companies racing to reach orbit first. Scotland-based Skyrora is also aiming to launch the first of its 3D-printed rockets from SaxaVord, perhaps as early as this year.