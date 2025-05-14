Australia's first ever home-grown orbital rocket ready for debut launch today
The debut flight of Eris, the first Australian-designed and built rocket, is set to launch May 14.
Gilmour Space is gearing up for the launch of the first Australian-designed and manufactured orbital rocket that could lift off from Australian soil for the first time.
The Australia-based company announced Tuesday (May 13) that the Eris-1 rocket passed its launch readiness review (LRR) and had secured its launch license from Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). Now, Eris-1 waits at the launchpad to begin the countdown for its first test flight. "LRR was the last major review of rocket, payload, range & weather," the company said in an online post.
Eris-1 will liftoff from Gilmour's Bowen Orbital Spaceport in northern Queensland, during a 10-hour launch window beginning May 14 at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT; 7:30 a.m. local time, May 15). Gilmore had previously targeted March 15 for Eris-1's debut, but the development of Tropical Cyclone Alfred leading up to that date prevented the first attempt.
Since its opening in 2015, Gilmour Space has grown to over 200 employees supporting their operations on Queensland's Gold Coast, where the company developed its spaceport and launch vehicle almost entirely from domestic resources, touting an Australian supply chain network of over 300 companies.
The three-stage Eris rocket stands 82 feet (25 meters) tall and is designed to deliver up to 474 pounds (215 kilograms) to sun-synchronous orbit. The rocket's maiden voyage, designated TestFlight1, will be the first of several for the launch vehicle, as Gilmour Space qualifies its systems and propulsion technology.
"Whether we make it off the pad, reach max Q, or get all the way to space, what's important is that every second of flight will deliver valuable data that will improve our rocket's reliability and performance for future launches," Gilmour Space co-founder and CEO Adam Gilmour in a press release in February.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
