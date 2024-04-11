Top total solar eclipses to look out for over the next decade

With the April 8 total solar eclipse over, North America has exactly eight years, 11 months and 22 days to wait until its next one. Although total solar eclipses occur in the same location only every 375 years or so, they are not rare. In fact, they happen on our planet about once every 18 months, on average.

In the next decade, seven total solar eclipses will occur on Earth , plunging countries as diverse as Australia, Egypt, Spain and Sudan under the central shadow of the moon . The first of these will be on Aug. 12, 2026, and the last will be on March 20, 2034, with maximum durations of totality ranging from 1 minute, 8 seconds to 6 minutes, 23 seconds.

Here are the important details about where, when and how to experience a total solar eclipse in the next decade.

1. Total solar eclipse of 2026

In 2026, a total solar eclipse will occur over Reykjavik, Iceland. (Image credit: YaoPey / Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2026 When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 Where: Russia, Greenland, Iceland and Spain Maximum duration of totality: 2 minutes, 18 seconds

Europe's first total solar eclipse for 27 years will coincide with the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower . The path of totality will pass over Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain. The place to experience maximum totality will be on a cruise ship off the coast of Reykjavik, Iceland. The chances of a clear sky are much higher in northern Spain, but the eclipse will be much lower, so sight lines will be key. From the Spanish island of Mallorca, it will even be possible to see a "sunset totality" featuring a golden corona (as long as there are clear skies).

2. Total solar eclipse of 2027

In 2027, a total solar eclipse will occur over the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt. (Image credit: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2027 When: Monday, Aug. 2, 2027 Where: Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia and British Indian Ocean Territory Maximum duration of totality: 6 minutes, 23 seconds

Saros 136 is our era's preeminent family of total solar eclipses. It repeats every 18 years, 11 days and eight hours. The next one is on Aug. 2, 2027, with Luxor, Egypt, destined for a clear view of 6 minutes, 23 seconds of totality. Other options include southern Spain; Gibraltar; Tangier, Morocco; Tunisia's Kerkennah Islands; and Jeddah and Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

However, all eyes will be on Luxor, where an eclipsed sun will be visible from the Valley of the Kings, Karnak, Luxor Temple, the Colossi of Memnon and the Temple of Hatshepsut. A whopping 89 million people will experience totality in 2027 — far more than witnessed the 2024 total solar eclipse in North America .

3. Total solar eclipse of 2028

In 2028, a total solar eclipse will occur over Sydney Harbor. (Image credit: Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2028 When: Saturday, July 22, 2028 Where: Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, Australia and New Zealand Maximum duration of totality: 5 minutes, 10 seconds

This solar eclipse — the second of five in 15 years for Australia — will be visible from remote locations such as the Bungle Bungles and Karlu Karlu (Devils Marbles) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, respectively, as well as Dubbo, the Blue Mountains and Sydney, where observers will get to witness 3 minutes, 48 seconds of totality. The South Island of New Zealand — including Milford Sound, Queenstown and Dunedin — will also experience totality close to sunset.

4. Total solar eclipse of 2030

In 2030, a total solar eclipse will occur over Spitzkoppe, Namibia. (Image credit: Henrik Karlsson via Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2030 When: Monday, Nov. 25, 2030 Where: Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho and Australia Maximum duration of totality: 3 minutes, 44 seconds

This eclipse will occur mostly at sea, but it will cross almost 11 million people on two continents. Totality will occur shortly after sunrise from Namibia's Skeleton Coast before moving across Botswana to Durban on the east coast of South Africa. The path of totality will then stretch across a remote part of the Indian Ocean before a low-setting eclipsed sunset is seen from South Australia and the outback of New South Wales and Queensland. It's the perfect opportunity to explore Namibia or take part in a remote safari adventure in Botswana.

5. Hybrid total-annular solar eclipse of 2031

In 2031, only those in a specially positioned cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean will see a total solar eclipse. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Hybrid total-annular solar eclipse of 2031 When: Friday, Nov. 14, 2031 Where: Cruise ship from Hawaii Maximum duration of totality: 1 minute, 8 seconds

For many people, this remote and short eclipse might not be worth the effort. After all, a brief totality during this very remote eclipse will be visible only from inside a narrow path in the North Pacific Ocean, making a cruise ship from Hawaii the most likely way to experience it.

But this is the most dramatic type of eclipse — a hybrid. A hybrid eclipse, which occurs only seven times in the 21st century, combines an annular (or "ring of fire") solar eclipse and a total solar eclipse. However, the short duration and small shadow are crucial, with informed eclipse chasers destined to enjoy an extended display of Baily's beads and a lingering diamond ring before and after totality. A "ring of fire" will be visible from the coast of Panama for 25 seconds.

6. Total solar eclipse of 2033

In 2033, a total solar eclipse will occur over Utqiagvik, Alaska. (Image credit: ChrisBoswell via Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2033 When: Wednesday, March 30, 2033 Where: Russia and the U.S. (Alaska) Maximum duration of totality: 2 minutes, 37 seconds

This is the next total solar eclipse for North America. Because it occurs close to the spring equinox, it will be a great opportunity to explore Alaska during peak northern lights viewing season. An eclipsed sun as low as 8 degrees above the eastern horizon will be seen from locations such as Utqiagvik (Barrow), Sagavanirktok (Prudhoe Bay), Kotzebue and Nome.

7. Total solar eclipse of 2034

In 2034, a total solar eclipse will occur above Persepolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Iran. (Image credit: Tuul & Bruno Morandi via Getty Images)

Total solar eclipse of 2034 When: Monday, March 20, 2034 Where: Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and China Maximum duration of totality: 4 minutes, 9 seconds

If you want a total solar eclipse to take you off the beaten path, this eclipse will suit you. The path of totality will envelope 109 million people in 13 countries in Central Africa and South Asia. Chief viewing locations will include the Red Sea Coast, in Egypt; the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis, in Iran; and Leh, in the Indian Himalayas.

