Newfound Comet Nishimura got its tail blown off by a solar storm. It grew back and still looks gorgeous (photos)

By Brett Tingley
published

This comet is proving to be quite photogenic.

a comet in the night sky
Comet Nishimura photographed by the Virtual Telescope Project facility in Manciano, Italy on Sept. 5, 2023. (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project)

Astrophotographers worldwide have been snapping incredible photos of Comet Nishimura as it makes its way through the solar system.

The comet was discovered in August 2023 by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura of Kakegawa City, Japan using a Canon DSLR camera with a telephoto lens. Discovering a comet using an off-the-shelf camera is quite an accomplishment, as most new comets these days are discovered with automated telescopes such as the Panoramic Survey Telescope & Rapid Response System, or Pan-STARRS, in Hawaii. 

For the past few weeks, comet-hunters and astrophotographers worldwide have been following the progress of Comet Nishimura, capturing some incredible images in the process.

The next few weeks should be promising for spotting Comet Nishimura. The ball of ice and dust is approaching its closest point to Earth, which it will reach on Sept. 12 before arriving at what's known as perihelion, its closest approach to the sun, on Sept. 17. The comet is currently making its way through the Leo constellation in the early morning hours before sunrise. 

To see the spectacle, look to the east during predawn hours; a stargazing app might be your best bet to help you locate the comet, while binoculars or a telescope should help you access a solid view of it. Through binoculars or small-to-medium-sized telescopes, expect to see a fuzzy, greenish orb, but with more high-powered optics, you should be able to resolve the comet's tail.

Comet Nishimura as it will appear in the Leo constellation just before dawn on Sept. 9, 2023. (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

Notable comet hunter Michael Jäger, of Austria Jäger, has captured a plethora of breathtaking images of Comet Nishimura throughout September so far. Earlier this month, Jäger even caught the comet lose its tail in what is known as a disconnection event due to an outburst of solar wind.

A few days later on Tuesday (Sept. 5), Jäger photographed the comet after having "regrown" a well-pronounced tail.

Nick Bull, otherwise known as Stonehenge Dronescapes, posted a photo to X (formerly known as Twitter) of the comet in the skies over Stonehenge on Sept. 6, perfectly framed above the prehistoric stone monument. 

Amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson caught these colorful images of Comet Nishimura on Sept. 5, showing a clearly defined fork in the comet's tail.

This image taken on Sept. 7 by Lorenzo Di Cola, from L'Aquila, Italy, offers a more grounded depiction of what backyard skywatchers can expect to see through binoculars or small telescopes when observing Comet Nishimura.

Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) is seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2023. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

