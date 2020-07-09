Netflix's Mars sci-fi series 'Away' gets a launch date. See the 1st teaser trailer

Netflix has a new Mars sci-fi show coming out this September, and you can get a (very brief) first look at it now.

"Away," which stars Hilary Swank as the commander of a Mars-bound mission with an international crew, premieres on Sept. 4, Netflix representatives announced Tuesday (July 7).

That same day, the company released a 30-second teaser trailer for the series, which you can watch below. The trailer shows Emma Green (Swank) floating inside a spacecraft, looking at a photo of her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman).

(L to R) Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov, Hilary Swank as Emma Green, and Ray Panthaki as Ram Arya, in episode 101 of the Netflix sci-fi series "Away," which premieres on Sept. 4, 2020. (Image credit: Netflix © 2020)

"I miss you guys," Green says (or thinks, rather, because her mouth isn't moving in the trailer). "I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now, and just remember: the further away I get, I'm just getting closer to being back to you."

"Away" isn't Netflix's first high-profile space show of 2020. " Space Force ," a comedy co-created by actor Steve Carell and writer-producer Greg Daniels, premiered on the streaming service in May.

