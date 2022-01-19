Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage blaster review

While it’s good value for a motorized Nerf blaster, the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage blaster is heavy, noisy, and suffers from constant jams between the clip and the firing compartment. Very much style over substance.

While it’s good value for a motorized Nerf blaster, the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage blaster is heavy, noisy, and suffers from constant jams between the clip and the firing compartment. Very much style over substance.

Specs Price: $33 Recommended age: 8+ Batteries? 4x AA (not included) Ammo: 20x included, 10x clip size

We had high hopes for the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage. After all, it’s a Nerf gun essentially inserted into a T-Rex, with a ten-shot clip. What’s not to like? And, for sure, it looks the part with a suitably chunky, aggressive design, and colors that clash more violently than the 2004 Pistons and Pacers. In terms of the sheer ability to wow a child, this blaster ticks all the boxes.

So, why the long face and moderate score for the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage? Well, it all comes down to the fact that this Nerf blaster isn’t a whole lot of fun to actually use. It’s weighty, has a two-button shooting mechanism, it needs batteries that don’t come included in the box… and it loves to jam more than Bob Marley. Needless to say, it’s nowhere near the top of our best nerf guns guide.

Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage: Design

(Image credit: Future)

On the plus side, the Rex-Rampage blaster certainly looks cool. While perhaps not as impactful as one of the replica Nerfs from the Fortnite or Halo ranges, it has a design that will appeal to kids. Bright green and red colors mix with a combination of ‘realistic’ gun features and fantastical T-rex elements. You’re literally firing Nerf bullets out of a dinosaur’s mouth.

The blaster itself is relatively heavy, though, and it requires batteries. The compartment for these is subtly integrated, so much so that we struggled to find it at first. In terms of firing, you have one trigger to start the motor, which kicks in with quite a noisy whirr, and a trigger for firing the darts. You can’t fire without activating the motor. And there’s a third button to pop the clip out. While logically laid out, it can be tough for people with smaller hands to use.

The clip holds ten shots, while the other Nerf bullets can be attached to the stock of the blaster, all within easy reach.

Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Our main issue with this blaster is in the performance. While we can forgive the extra weight and firing complexity, as this is aimed at 8+ year olds, we can’t overlook the constant jamming of the firing mechanism. Pretty much every time we load the blaster, at least one of the foam bullets jam, which either means popping the clip fully and digging around inside the chamber with your fingers, or trying to force it through the motorized mechanism for a weaker shot. Neither is much fun.

The problem is caused by an imperfect interaction between the clip and the trigger. We noticed that our clip didn’t hold the bullets particularly well, and they would frequently pop out of the top – yes, even when the clip isn’t over-filled. So, when you insert it into the main blaster, the bullets likely pop up too early, and don’t align properly with the trigger. The end result? Jams. So many jams.

It’s a shame, because when the Rex-Rampage works properly, it performs well. It can happily launch bullets over a good distance – we estimate up to 60ft – and with a good pace. Once you get a rhythm, the fire rate is good and there’s a pleasing thud when each bullet leaves the nozzle of the gun.

The noise of the motor means you’re unlikely to sneak up on people, but that’s less of an issue than the jams, which will leave your Nerf sessions a frustrated mess of stops, unclogging, and reloads.

Should you buy the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage?

We can’t, in all good faith, recommend that you buy the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage. Yes, it looks cool, and only clocks in at just over $30, but the jamming makes it incredibly frustrating to use. A Nerf blaster can look as fun as it likes – if it doesn’t work properly, there’s really no point buying it.

When it does perform, it’s powerful and satisfying – exactly how a Nerf rifle should behave. It’s heavy, noisy, and more complex to use, which aren’t deal-breakers in themselves, but they all add to the frustration of constant jams and reloads.

Other Nerf guns you can consider

If you want a good, solid motorized blaster, then the Nerf Ultra One is probably your most solid choice. It’s powerful, has an excellent firing distance, and a clip that’s far less likely to fail than the DinoSquad Rex-Rampage model. It’s big-bucks at $95, though .

If you’re looking for something stylish that performs well too, it’s got to be the Halo MA40 motorized model. It looks amazing, performs well, and is surprisingly faithful to the in-game weapon. The downside is that it’s pretty expensive, and tougher to get hold of – currently on Amazon for $130+ via third-party sellers!

You can also check out our Nerf gun deals page for great savings on some of the other top Nerf blasters out there.