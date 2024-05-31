NASA's X-59 'quiet' supersonic jet passes key safety review ahead of 1st test flight
NASA's new X-59 supersonic jet has successfully completed its Flight Readiness Review, marking a pivotal step towards its first flight.
The review, conducted by independent experts from across NASA, evaluated the project team's approach to safety for the public and staff during ground and flight testing, as well as the team's analysis of hazards that may arise. In turn, the review provides valuable insights and recommendations to the X-59 team as they prepare for further analysis ahead of the jet's maiden flight.
"It's not a pass-fail," Cathy Bahm, NASA's Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project manager, said in a statement from the space agency. "We'll be getting actions from the board and will work with them to resolve those and work toward the Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review."
The X-59, built by Lockheed Martin, is a key component of NASA's groundbreaking Quesst mission aimed at reducing the sonic booms associated with supersonic planes, which have been banned from flying over land for more than 50 years given the disruptive vibrations and noise caused by the airplanes when they exceed the speed of sound.
The X-59 is expected to generate a quieter "thump," largely through its revolutionary and unique geometry. The elongated nose section of the aircraft measures 38 feet (11.5 meters) in length, making up a large portion of the entire aircraft which comes in at 99.7 feet long (30 m).
Flight Readiness Review is the first step in the flight approval process. Next up is the Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review, which will assess the project team's response to the most recent review. Before the airplane can officially take flight, NASA officials will need to sign an airworthiness certificate and a flight request.
In the meantime, the team is preparing for further ground tests focused on systems integration engine runs and the effects of electromagnetic interference on the aircraft.
"It's a brand-new thing that we are developing, even though they're components that have been on different legacy aircraft," Brad Neal, chairman for the X-59 Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review board, said in the statement. "As we get into integration testing here, it's going to be a great opportunity to learn."
