'I weigh the same': NASA astronaut Suni Williams refutes tabloid health claims (video)

Don't believe the tabloids: NASA astronaut Suni Williams says she's doing just fine aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Last week, media outlets such as The Daily Mail and The New York Post published stories speculating that Williams' health may be deteriorating in Earth orbit, citing an outside doctor's opinion that she looks "gaunt" in some recent photos.
NASA officials quickly refuted those claims, saying Williams and the other three agency astronauts currently living on the ISS are in good health. And now, Williams herself has delivered the same message.
"I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here," Williams said today (Nov. 12) in a video interview from the ISS, in response to a question from the New England Sports Network.
Williams said she's been working out assiduously on the orbiting lab, as all astronauts do to stave off the muscle wasting and loss in bone density that can come with long-duration exposure to microgravity.
She's been riding an exercise bike, running on a treadmill and lifting weights on the ISS, and her body has changed as a result.
"I could definitely tell that weightlifting, which is not something that I do all the time, has definitely changed me. My thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger," Williams said.
But, she stressed, "I weigh the same."
Williams arrived at the ISS on June 6 with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, on the first-ever crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule.
That mission, known as Crew Flight Test (CFT), was supposed to last just 10 days or so. However, Starliner experienced thruster issues on its way to the orbiting lab. NASA extended CFT to study the problem in detail and ultimately decided to bring Starliner home without anyone on board, which happened on Sept. 6.
Williams and Wilmore will come back to Earth in February 2025 with the two astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, who arrived in late September.
Williams commands the orbiting lab's Expedition 72. The other members of the mission currently living on the ISS are Wilmore, fellow NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.
But, I had to chuckle when she said she "weighs the same as when she got to the ISS", because, in zero gravity, everything weighs nothing. So, her "weight" is and always was zero up there.
So, logical question: How does NASA assess astronaut body mass during missions? I guess you could apply a know force, such as a spring compressed by a certain amount, and measure how fast that ended up pushing somebody with some sort of speed measuring device as the astronaut floated down the ISS tube.
Does anybody here know how they actually do it?
What better record could one have? One could probably detect moods with it. Might detect drinking, eating, urination and defecation too. These traces might show mental states.
And of course an acceleration “mission hologram”. For every astronaut.
A very rich and virgin data field.
This might be a great diagnostic tool here too. No need to ask what you doing or have you been active.
Kinda 1984 isn’t it. I wonder if a large catalog could spot instability.
Imagine if marketers could get this info. There would be no doubt what people do and what people want.
But only for network and service provider diagnostics.