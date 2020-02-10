Trump calls for $25 billion NASA budget for 2021 to boost moon and Mars goals

President Donald Trump wants to raise NASA's budget to $25.2 billion for the fiscal year beginning in October, an increase of 12% over the current year's funding.

Nearly half of that total would fund activities directed toward getting humans first to the moon, then to Mars. The budget request includes $3.3 billion for human lunar landers, part of NASA's Artemis program that aims for a lunar landing in 2024. The new documents also cut several long-targeted program and introduce a new mission that would study ice on Mars.

These details come from materials released today (Feb. 10) by the Office of Management and Budget as part of the administration's budget request, an annual submission to Congress that lays out the president's vision for the federal government and begins the budgeting process.

"This is a 21-century budget worthy of 21st-century space exploration and one of the strongest NASA budgets in history," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a State of NASA event unveiling the budget. "If the president's support for NASA wasn't clear before, it sure is now."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine discusses the agency's Fiscal Year 2021 budget request at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi on Feb. 10, 2020.

A boost for the moon and Mars

"NASA’s top-priority mission is to return American astronauts to the moon by 2024 and build a sustainable presence on the lunar surface as the first step on a journey that will take America to Mars," the NASA section of an Office of Management and Budget document outlining the administration's entire 2021 budget request read. "The budget redirects funds from lower-priority programs to fulfill the President’s promise to get Americans back to the moon."

The budget request supports NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket as a backbone for deep space exploration, but postpones funding the "Block 1B" upgrade required for larger missions, attributing that decision to the fact that Block 1B isn't necessary for a human lunar landing.

The administration also expressed support for partnerships with commercial companies in space exploration, although details will not be available until NASA's full report is published. Also notably missing from the Office of Management and Budget summary document is reference to planetary science missions, with the exception of Mars.

Robotic exploration of Mars is explicitly supported in the summary document, as is the Mars Sample Return mission that NASA would like to follow its Mars 2020 rover to bring pieces of the Red Planet into Earth's laboratories. In addition, the Office of Management and Budget document introduces a new Mars Ice Mapper mission that could help NASA prioritize landing sites for astronauts.

It's important to remember that the president's budget request is just that, a request. NASA's funding comes directly from Congress, which is not obligated to match the request in any way. Congress has not displayed much enthusiasm for several of the president's space priorities, particularly the Artemis program.

The Senate and House committees with NASA in their purview have released authorization bills — which represents big-picture priorities not the allotment of money, much like the president's budget request — neither of which require the 2024 landing deadline. The legislature has tended to favor Mars exploration and a more conservative timeline.

Familiar NASA budget cuts return

The budget request cuts several NASA projects that Trump's budget requests have targeted for several years, including the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) airplane-mounted instrument, the Office of STEM Engagement and the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST), currently planned to launch in the mid-2020s. The Office of STEM Engagement and WFIRST have both been cancelled by the president's budget request and reinstated by Congress on multiple occasions.

The same is true of two Earth science missions also eliminated in the president's 2021 budget request, Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission, and the Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory (CLARREO) Pathfinder. NASA announced earlier this month that it had selected SpaceX to launch the PACE mission in 2022 .



The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to eliminate the PACE, CLARREO Pathfinder and WFIRST space telescope missions over the year. The flying SOFIA telescope, a joint project with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), has similarly faced cancellation in the Obama administration's 2015 budget request.

Under President Trump, NASA's annual budget has increased from about $19 billion during his first year to $22 billion for the fiscal year that began in October, according to the Washington Post .

The fiscal year 2021 budget process is also expected to provide the first details about the total estimated cost of the Artemis program and an initial schedule for milestones within that program. Congress has been pushing Bridenstine for such details for months, but he has deferred, pointing them to the budgeting process . The initial Office of Management and Budget documents posted continue to elide those details.