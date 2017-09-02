In Photos: President Donald Trump and NASA

Addressing the Press

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

President Donald Trump's administration is working with NASA on new space exploration policies for the United States. See photos of President Trump and his administration as they work with NASA.

Here Trump, center, speaks before signing an Executive Order to reestablish the National Space Council, alongside members of the Congress, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Commercial Space Companies in the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. Vice President Mike Pence will chair the council. Also pictured are, Rep. Bill Posey, R-Florida, Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, Rep. Dana Rohrbacher, R-California, Former Rep. Bob Walker, R-Pennsylvania, Sandy Magnus, executive director, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, David Melcher, executive director, Aerospace Industries Association, Tory Bruno, CEO, United Launch Alliance, Michal Riley, CEO, AMRO Fabricating Corporation, John Couch, president, Futuramic, Mike Cain, owner, Cain Tubular Products, Mary Lynne Dittmar, executive director, Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Dennis Muilenburg, CEO Boeing Company, Marilyn Hewson, CEO, Lockheed Martin, Wes Bush, CEO, Northrop Grumman, retired NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, NASA astronaut Alvin Drew, retired NASA astronaut David Wolf, Apollo 13 flight director, Gene Kranz, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow, and Acting Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Dawn Eilengerger.

Making It Reality

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order to reestablish the National Space Council, alongside members of the Congress, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and commercial space companies in the Roosevelt room of the White House on June 30, 2017. Also pictured are retired NASA astronaut David Wolf, left, NASA Astronaut Alvin Drew, second from right, and retired NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, right.

Bringing Back the NSC

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Vice President Mike Pence speaks before introducing President Donald Trump to sign an Executive Order reestablishing the National Space Council, alongside members of the Congress, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Commercial Space Companies in the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington on June 30, 2017. Pence will chair the council. Also pictured, are: NASA astronaut Alvin Drew, left, and retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, right.

Back to Work

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order to reestablish the National Space Council as Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin (R) looks on in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Trump to ISS

Bill Ingalls/NASA

President Donald Trump, joined by NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, and First Daughter Ivanka Trump, talks with NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer onboard the International Space Station on April 24, 2017 from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The President congratulated Whitson for breaking the record for cumulative time spent in space by a U.S. astronaut.

Live Streaming

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer are seen onboard the International Space Station in a live video conference between with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 24, 2017 in Washington.

Congrats!

Bill Ingalls/NASA

President Donald Trump shakes hands with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, as First Daughter Ivanka Trump looks on, during a video conference where President Donald Trump talked with NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer onboard the International Space Station on April 24, 2017 from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Appreciated Gesture

Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a NASA flight jacket from Chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA Chris Cassidy (left) during a bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed S.442 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017 into law.

2017 Astronaut Class

Bill Ingalls/NASA

Vice President Mike Pence recognizes the newly introduced 12 new NASA astronaut candidates on June 7, 2017 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. After completing two years of training, the new astronaut candidates could be assigned to missions performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and launching on deep space missions on NASA's new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.

Mission Control to Trump

Robert Markowitz/NASA

Flight Director Brian Smith, Capcom Astronaut Jessica Meir along with Astronaut Jeff Williams monitor activities in Mission Control as President Donald Trump, First Daughter Ivanka Trump and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins make a special Earth-to-space call on April 24, from the Oval Office to personally congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for her record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station. Photo Date: April 24, 2017. Location: Building 30 - FCR1.

Mission Control

Robert Markowitz/NASA

Flight Director Brian Smith, Capcom Astronaut Jessica Meir along with Astronaut Jeff Williams monitor activities in Mission Control as President Donald Trump, First Daughter Ivanka Trump and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins make a special Earth-to-space call on April 24, from the Oval Office to personally congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for her record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station. Photo Date: April 24, 2017. Location: Building 30 - FCR1.