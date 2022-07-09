Megacomet K2 caught on camera cruising through celestial equator

Comet C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS was captured on June 18, 2022 in constellation Ophiuchus at magnitude 9.7. (Image credit: John Chumack/galacticimages.com)

A megacomet glows in the dark in this long-exposure image captured by an astrophotographer on June 18, before its closest approach to Earth.

Comet C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2, will swing by our planet on Wednesday (July 13) nearly twice as far away from Earth as our planet is from the sun. But the comet, which may be much as 100 miles (160 kilometers) wide, is still spewing enough dust to show in the view of telescopes.

"Look for a six-inch coma," advised John Chumack of galacticimages.com (opens in new tab), who found the massive comet in the constellation Ophiuchus from a dark location in Yellow Springs, Ohio. (A coma is the cloud of gas and dust a comet shoots out as the sun warms its surface and causes particles and molecules to rise into space.)

At the time Chumack photographed the comet, it was at the celestial equator in constellation Ophiuchus. It was visible in both a six-inch reflector and an eight-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, he added.

But the beauty shot came from a slightly larger 12-inch F4 Newtonian reflector, Chumack added. Other equipment involved in the 31-minute exposure included a Bisque ME mount and a modified Canon 6D DSLR camera.

Chumack estimated K2 had a magnitude of 9.7 when he caught it on camera, and EarthSky (opens in new tab) estimates the comet may get as bright as magnitude 7 by the end of 2022. By comparison, magnitude 6 is about the dimmest stars available to your naked eye, although the comet would be more difficult to see as it is diffuse.

