See Mars meet the last-quarter moon in the predawn sky Friday

Look southeast before sunrise on Friday (May 15) to see a conjunction of the moon and Mars. The pair will be in the constellation Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible to the south, with Saturn in the constellation Capricornus and Jupiter in Sagittarius. (Image credit: SkySafari

Mars and the moon will meet up in the early morning sky on Friday (May 15). If you're up at least an hour before sunrise, you can spot the pair huddled together just above the southeast horizon.

The last-quarter moon will be in conjunction with the Red Planet, meaning they will share the same celestial longitude, tonight (May 14) at 10:02 p.m. EDT (0202 GMT on May 15). At that time, the moon will be 2.75 degrees to the south of Mars. (For reference, 10 degrees is about as wide as your fist held at arm's length.)

The moment of their closest approach comes nearly two hours later, at 11:52 p.m. EDT (0352 GMT), when they'll be separated by only 2.58 degrees, according to In-The-Sky.org. Mars and the moon won't rise until a few hours after the conjunction, but they'll still be pretty close together once they pop over the horizon.

For skywatchers in New York City, Mars will rise at 2:18 a.m. local time, and the moon will rise 22 minutes later. The sun will rise at 5:38 a.m. local time, so that gives you nearly two hours to see Mars with the moon before the planet fades into daylight.

To find out when the sun, moon and planets rise and set from your location, check out the handy night sky calculator at timeanddate.com.

