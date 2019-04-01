Lockheed Martin Unveils 'Vector' Fragrance for that Space-y Smell

The folks at aerospace giant Lockheed Martin do a lot of things in space. They launch rockets. They build Mars landers. And now, they're bottling the smell of space.

Today (April 1), Lockheed Martin is launching "Vector," its first space fragrance that promises to bringing the aroma of the cosmos down to Earth just for you, and just in time for April Fools' Day. The company worked with retired astronaut Tony Antonelli to cook up the space scent and unveiled a new website with the Vector's origin story (and how to request a sample).

"The first time I opened the hatch to help spacewalkers back inside, I was blown away by the strong and unique odor they brought back," said Antonelli, who leads Lockheed Martin's Orion spacecraft mission planning, in a statement. "I had smelled nothing like it before and nothing like it since. Until now."

Apparently, Lockheed's "Vector" has the right (olfactory) stuff.

"Lockheed Martin has a history of achieving the impossible, but this is the dawn of a new scent and its most intoxicating achievement yet," Antonelli said. "The fragrance is truly out of this world."

But what's it smell like?

"Featuring a deep metallic base, Vector's clean, sterile feel is balanced by a subtle yet seductive fiery undertone that burns off like vapor in the atmosphere, helping men, women and children everywhere smell like they're floating through the cosmos."

Thank you @LockheedMartin for the new scent! Managing editor @tariqjmalik smells JUST like space! #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/TnlLO4qJwlApril 1, 2019

Lockheed Martin isn't the only space company doing weird things this April Fools' Day.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk renamed himself Jung Musk on Twitter and has apparently dropped his rap single "RIP, Harambe" on his fictional recording label Emo G Records to honor the late gorilla.

And finally: If you're wondering what space REALLY smells like. We've got you covered here.

Steel your nostrils, though. Lockheed is advertising the scent like this:

"Deep space is not for the faint of heart, and neither is this bold, new fragrance for the people of Earth. Humans have always dreamt of exploring our universe and today we make part of that dream a reality. Created by the engineers at Lockheed Martin, this out-of-this-world scent blends metallic notes to create a clean scent with a sterile feel, balanced by subtle, fiery undertones that burn off like vapor in the atmosphere.

Lockheed Martin unveiled its first space fragrance "Vector" for April Fools Day 2019. (Image credit: Lockheed Martin)