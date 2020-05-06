Webcast Q&A with astrophysicist Katie Mack! Watch live tonight @ 7 pm ET

Astrophysicist Katie Mack will talk about the end of the universe today (May 6), and you can follow the discussion live — and even ask her a question, if you'd like.
Mack, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University and a popular science communicator, will participate in a webcast conversation this evening at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) hosted by the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada. You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of the Perimeter Institute, or directly via the Institute.
"Mack, who holds a Simons Emmy Noether Visiting Fellowship at Perimeter, will give viewers a sneak peek at her upcoming book, 'The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking).' She will then participate in a live 'ask me anything' session, answering questions submitted via social media using the hashtag #piLIVE," Perimeter Institute representatives wrote in a description of the event.
So tune in, unless you already know how everything ends!
