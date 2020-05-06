Webcast Q&A with astrophysicist Katie Mack! Watch live tonight @ 7 pm ET

Astrophysicist and science communicator Katie Mack will talk about the end of the universe during a webcast on May 6, 2020.

Astrophysicist Katie Mack will talk about the end of the universe today (May 6), and you can follow the discussion live — and even ask her a question, if you'd like.

Mack, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University and a popular science communicator, will participate in a webcast conversation this evening at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) hosted by the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada. You can watch it live here at Space.com , courtesy of the Perimeter Institute, or directly via the Institute .

"Mack, who holds a Simons Emmy Noether Visiting Fellowship at Perimeter, will give viewers a sneak peek at her upcoming book, ' The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking) .' She will then participate in a live 'ask me anything' session, answering questions submitted via social media using the hashtag #piLIVE," Perimeter Institute representatives wrote in a description of the event.

So tune in, unless you already know how everything ends!