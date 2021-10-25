A Japanese H-2A rocket will launch an advanced navigation satellite tonight. Watch it live!

Japan's H-2A rocket will launch a navigation satellite today (Oct. 25), and you can watch the event live.

A livestream for the launch will begin at 9:45 p.m. EDT (0145 GMT or 10:45 a.m. local time Tuesday, Oct. 26). You can watch it live in the window above, courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which builds and operates H-2A rockets the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). You can also watch it directly via the company's YouTube. Launch is scheduled to take place at the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. EDT Monday (0200-0300 GMT; or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time Tuesday).

The satellite, QZS-1R, will be a replacement for the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System 1 satellite system first launched in 2010. The official QZSS website lists four satellites in the constellation: QZS-1, QZS-2, QZS-3 and QZS-4.

A Japanese H-2A rocket launches the Michibiki 4 navigation satellite from Tanegashima Space Center on Oct. 9, 2017 (Oct. 10 local Japan time). (Image credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd./JAXA)

The QZSS constellation will eventually consist of a total of seven satellites that fly in an orbit passing through a near-zenith (or directly overhead) above Japan, and it is meant to share nearly the same transmission signals as recent GPS satellites, according to JAXA. It is specially optimized for mountainous and urban regions in Japan, JAXA said.

Mitsubishi Industries will be launching the satellite on an H-2A 202 rocket. The launch system has been operational since 2003 and has sent satellites to locations such as Venus (Akatsuki) and Mars (Emirates Mars Mission.) This will be the first launch of the HII-A since Nov. 29, 2020, when Japan launched an advanced relay satellite with laser communications tech into orbit.

