Christmas launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sparked some epic holiday memes

It's launch day for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and after months of delays, the mission is lifting off on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) in what may be the biggest gift astronomy has ever seen.

The Webb space telescope is scheduled to lift off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT). You can watch live launch coverage here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV.

It's been a long road to the launch pad for NASA's Webb space telescope, which has been delayed for months due to technical issues, stormy weather and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even this week, NASA and its partners had hoped to launch Webb on Dec. 22, with a data cable glitch and weather pushing the launch to Christmas.



The delay to Christmas has many Webb watchers on edge and some took to Twitter to vent their worries with their own takes on Christmas carols. Here's a look at some of the fun (and nervous) Twitter takes from space reporters and Webb watchers online.

I don't want a lot for ChristmasI just want a launch date pleaseDon't care about the presentsJust say when you'll fly JWSTDecember 17, 2021 See more

The Telescope That Stole Christmas #JWSTLaunchMemes pic.twitter.com/VsMTKDMRpdDecember 21, 2021 See more

My contribution to a new holiday tradition. (h/t @lorengrush) https://t.co/28CxsBTGOx pic.twitter.com/07vzBa5RiUDecember 22, 2021 See more

I just want this craft to goMore than you will ever knowSend it to L2All I want for Christmas is you! https://t.co/L4yftNOLgDDecember 17, 2021 See more

Last Christmas, I gave you a scheduleBut the very next day, you slipped it awayThis year, to save me from tearsI'll finally confirm a launch date.#sorrynotsorryDecember 17, 2021 See more

