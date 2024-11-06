'Interstellar' gets 10th anniversary deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-ray collector's edition

Christopher Nolan's sweeping outer space saga "Interstellar" turns 10 next month, and, unless your name is Neil deGrasse Tyson or Brian Cox, you might still be slightly puzzled by all the quantum entanglement plot points and time displacement narrative devices presented in that mindbending 2014 film.

Nobody can argue that the movie's scope, visual effects and understanding of exoplanets and black holes made for a compelling, if not ungraspable, story of humanity's search for a habitable home after our Earth becomes barren.

One aspect of the project that exceeded expectations was Hans Zimmer's magnificent score, recorded in part using the historic 1926 Harrison & Harrison organ at London's Temple Church.

Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition 4K

To honor "Interstellar's" milestone anniversary celebration, Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment is launching a new deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-ray limited edition box set on Dec. 10, 2024 that's fully fueled with many hours of special features, interviews, featurettes, promotional material, storyboards and mission collectibles.

"Interstellar's" new 10th anniversary deluxe box set unpacked! (Image credit: Paramount)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Celebrate 10 thrilling years of 'INTERSTELLAR' with this deluxe collector's edition exclusively featuring 'THE FUTURE IS NOW,' a new featurette looking back at this landmark epic from Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan ('OPPENHEIMER'). A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history — to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind, to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

"This limited set includes the feature film on both 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, a separate disc containing Special Features, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director's archives."

Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has done a fantastic job loading this 10th anniversary box set with every imaginable piece of BTS goodies, creator chats and featurettes that build upon the movie's Blu-ray disc. Check out the impressive list of bonus content and mini-docs packed into this prestige series retrospective offering:

"The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar"

"Explore the impact of 'Interstellar' 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson ('The Lord of the Rings') and director Denis Villeneuve ('Dune')."

"Inside Interstellar"

"The Endurance" (1080p, 9:24): Designing the vehicle to resemble the International Space Station and again built with authentic function and needs in mind. It also offers a detailed tour of the interior.

"Shooting in Iceland: Miller's Planet/Mann's Planet" (1080p, 12:42): A look at the Icelandic locations that stood in for alien landscapes in the film and the challenges and benefits the locations offered.

"The Ranger and the Lander" (1080p, 12:20): Further tours of vehicle interiors as well as function, design, and construction details.

"Miniatures in Space" (1080p, 5:29): A look at the use of models of various sizes and built for various purposes.

"The Simulation of Zero-G" (1080p, 5:31): looks at the processes of simulating the absence of gravity in the film.

"Celestial Landmarks" (1080p, 13:22): An examination of the scientific details and theories utilized throughout the film and that propel the story.

"Across All Dimensions and Time" (1080p, 9:02): A look at theorizing, designing, and implementing one of the crucial end-film visuals.

"Final Thoughts" (1080p, 6:02): Cast and crew reflect on the film and their hopes for it as an influence and inspiration for future generations.

"Trailers" (1080p): Teaser (1:52), Trailer 1 (2:34), Trailer 2 (2:35), and Trailer 3 (2:29).

"Interstellar" 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Art. (Image credit: Paramount)

"Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition" for 4K UHD and Blu-ray lands on Dec. 10, 2024.