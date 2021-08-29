Hurricane Ida looks absolutely massive from space in these astronaut photos

Hurricane Ida crosses the Gulf of Mexico in this view from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Megan McArthur just before 12 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) on Aug. 28, 2021.

Hurricane Ida has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the coast of Louisiana today (Aug. 29), with astronauts keeping close watch on the tempest from space.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur captured a series of photos of Hurricane Ida on Saturday while it was still a Category 3 storm. Her photos show a massive storm churning across the Gulf of Mexico as it bore down on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall later today.

"Hurricane Ida from Space Station just before noon CDT today," McArthur wrote on Twitter while sharing the photos of her view from orbit. "If you are/have been in its path, I'm thinking of you and hoping you stay safe."

Image 1 of 4 Hurricane Ida crosses the Gulf of Mexico in this view from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Megan McArthur just before 12 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) on Aug. 28, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/Megan McArthur) Image 2 of 4 Hurricane Ida crosses the Gulf of Mexico in this view from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Megan McArthur just before 12 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) on Aug. 28, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/Megan McArthur) Image 3 of 4 European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France captured this photo of Hurriane Ida as seen from the International Space Station, showing the Category 4 storm as it approached southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. (Image credit: ESA/Thomas Pesquet) Image 4 of 4 European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France captured this photo of Hurriane Ida as seen from the International Space Station, showing the Category 4 storm as it approached southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. (Image credit: ESA/Thomas Pesquet)

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency was similarly awestruck by the power of the storm as he snapped photos from the station, which is currently home to seven astronauts (three Americans, two Russians and one astronaut each from France and Japan).

"The eye of Hurricane Ida," Pesquet wrote as he shared his photos on Twitter. "It's worrying to see these weather phenomena becoming stronger & more frequent from our vantage point. I hope anyone in the path of this storm will be prepared & stay safe."

This is a sight no one wants to see on satellite. Ida, a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of now 145mph continues to approach southeastern Louisiana. This remains a serious, life-threatening situation. Stay tuned for frequent updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/SMs227S3CHAugust 29, 2021 See more

The astronauts' well wishes to those in the path of Ida come as the hurricane was expected to hit Louisiana 16 years to the day after the landfall of Hurricane Katrina, another Category 4 storm that devastated the region with its powerful winds and rains.

Hurricane Ida poses a similar threat, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of a "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds reaching the coast of southeastern Louisiana" in an update at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT).

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Ida was located about 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 100 miles (160 km) southeast of Houma, Louisiana. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph).

Ida is the first hurricane to make landfall on U.S. soil of 2021 and the first to hit the Gulf Coast this year. The city of New Orleans has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents living outside its levee system, which was rebuilt after the destruction from Hurricane Katrina, the New York Times reported.

700 AM CDT Key Messages for #Ida: Extremely life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic wind damage are imminent where the core of #Ida moves onshore in the next few hours https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/lILc6eoRxBAugust 29, 2021 See more

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France captured this photo of Hurricane Ida as seen from the International Space Station, showing the Category 4 storm as it approached southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. (Image credit: ESA/Thomas Pesquet)

Meanwhile, satellites and emergency officials are keeping a steady eye on Ida as it makes landfall. President Joe Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are issuing regular updates to the White House on Ida's status.

"Today I was briefed on our preparations for Hurricane Ida by FEMA," Biden wrote Saturday in a Twitter statement. " We have deployed emergency response personnel and pre-positioned food, water, generators, and supplies to make sure we're ready to respond. If you are in Ida’s path, please pay attention and be prepared."

