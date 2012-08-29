Amazing Hurricane Photos From Space

Hurricane Isaac From Space

NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The MODIS instrument on NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible image of Hurricane Isaac as it approached Louisiana on Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Tropical Storm Isaac From Space at Night

NASA Earth Observatory

NASA's Suomi-NPP satellite snapped this spectacular photo of then-Tropical Storm Isaac at night from space early on Aug. 28, 2012, as the storm neared the U.S. Gulf Coast. The storm ultimately grew into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall later in the day.

Hurricane Katia From Above

NASA

Katia was a tropical storm gathering energy over the Atlantic Ocean when one of the Expedition 28 crew took this photo on Aug. 31, 2011, from aboard the International Space Station. The picture, taken with a 12-mm focal length, was captured at 14:09:01 GMT. Later in the day Katia was upgraded to hurricane status.

Hurricane Katia Baby Photo From Space Station

NASA

Katia was a tropical storm gathering energy over the Atlantic Ocean when one of the Expedition 28 crew took this photo on Aug. 31, 2011, from aboard the International Space Station. Two Russian spacecraft -- a Progress and a Soyuz --can be seen parked at the orbital outpost on the left side of the frame.

Hurricane Irene Batters U.S. East Coast - Landfall

NASA/NOAA GOES Project

The GOES-13 satellite saw Hurricane Irene on August 27, 2011 at 10:10 a.m. EDT after it made landfall at 8 a.m. in Cape Lookout, North Carolina. Irene's outer bands had already extended into New England.

Hurricane Irene From Space: View of NYC and Boston

NASA/Ron Garan

NASA astronaut Ron Garan posted this photo of the New York City, Boston and Cape Cod regions on Aug. 27, 2011 as Hurricane Irene neared. Garan wrote: "#NYC#Boston + #Cape #Fromspace in 'Calm before the Storm' as #Irene visibly looms offshore."

Earth Showing Hurricane Irene August 26, 2011

NOAA/NASA GOES Project

NASA/NOAA GOES-13 satellite image showing the Earth on August 26, 2011 at 14:45 UTC (10:45 a.m. EDT). Hurricane Irene can been seen on the U.S. East Coast. Irene has become a major hurricane, and NASA satellite data shows its diameter is now about 510 miles -- roughly 1/3 the length of the U.S. Atlantic coastline. Hurricane watches are in effect for much of the East Coast.

Eye of Hurricane Irene

NOAA

Hurricane Irene's eye as seen by infrared instruments onboard the GOES-East satellite on Aug. 24, 2011.

Astronaut Photographs Hurricane Irene

NASA/Ron Garan

High above the Earth from aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Ron Garan snapped this image of Hurricane Irene as it passed over the Carribean on Aug. 22, 2011.

Hurricane Irene as Seen from Space

NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

This visible image was taken from the MODIS instrument on NASA's Aqua satellite on August 21, 2011 at 17:45 UTC (1:45 p.m. EDT) when Irene was still a tropical storm approaching Puerto Rico (left).

Hurricane Ike Delays Space Station Delivery

NASA

This picture of Hurricane Ike was downlinked by the crew of the International Space Station on September 10, 2008. Houston mission control evacuations have forced NASA and Russian officials to delay the docking of a Progress cargo ship with the space station.