Hubble telescope spies a sparkling 'cosmic fossil' 3 million light-years away (image)

The Tucana Dwarf galaxy resides about 3 million light-years away, at the far edge of our Local Group of galaxies.

The Hubble Space Telescope has uncovered an isolated cosmic fossil, which may offer new insight on galaxy formation.

Located about 3 million light-years from Earth, the Tucana Dwarf galaxy sits at the far edge of the Local Group of galaxies, which includes our Milky Way galaxy. This galaxy is home to older stars, leading researchers to believe it may contain traces from the early universe, according to a statement from NASA.

"Having such pristine properties enables scientists to use the Tucana Dwarf as a cosmic fossil ," NASA officials said in the statement releasing the new image on Aug. 23.

Hubble's sparkly new view of the Tucana Dwarf galaxy captures billions of shimmering stars against the dark backdrop of space. While these stars appear to shine brightly in the new image, they are actually relatively dim due to their age. Scientists refer to this type of galaxy as a dwarf spheroidal galaxy, which describes smaller galaxies with a low-luminosity, very little dust and an older stellar population.

Related: Hubble Space Telescope finds closest massive black hole to Earth — a cosmic clue frozen in time

The Tucana Dwarf galaxy resides about 3 million light-years away, at the far edge of our Local Group of galaxies. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, C. Gallart (Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias), A. del Pino Molina (Centro de Estudios de Fisica del Cosmos de Aragon), and R. van der Marel (Space Telescope Science Institute); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

"As a dwarf spheroidal galaxy, it is much smaller and less luminous than most other dwarf galaxies ," NASA officials said in the statement. "Dust is sparse and the stellar population skews towards the older range, giving them a dimmer look."

The Tucana Dwarf galaxy is located about 3.6 million light-years from the Local Group's center of mass, which is quite far from the Milky Way and other galaxies. Researchers have suggested that the Tucana Dwarf galaxy may have receded to this secluded corner of the cosmos after a close encounter with a larger galactic neighbor, Andromeda, roughly 11 billion years ago. The gravitational forces created by such an interaction would have flung the smaller companion (which, in this case, was the Tucana Dwarf galaxy) to a further distance, according to the statement.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Dwarf galaxies could be the early ingredients for larger galaxies, and with older stars residing in such an isolated environment, analyzing them can help trace galaxy formation back to the dawn of time," NASA officials said in the statement.