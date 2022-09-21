(Image credit: NASA)

We live in a solar system filled with debris. Some of it may be hazardous.

Once in a very great while, an asteroid or comet may come zipping into Earth. That happened to the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, altering our planet's evolution forever. Smaller bolides have come crashing in during more recent history, including an explosion in 2013 over Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Here are eight ways that planetary defense specialists (and Bruce Willis) suggest we can keep our planet safe from space rock threats.

