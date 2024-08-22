Watch Leela and Amy tour a robot winery in new 'Futurama' Season 12 clip (video)

Hulu's "Futurama" Season 12 and its Planet Express hijinks in the far future are off to a roaring start since debuting the second 10-episode outing of its rebooted effort, and we're launching an exclusive clip from the upcoming fifth chapter which airs on Monday, Aug. 26.

"Futurama" chronicles the cosmic adventures of a normal, good-natured New York City pizza delivery dude named Philip J. Fry who accidentally gets frozen in a cryogenic chamber while on a routine New Year's Eve 1999 delivery job. He awakens 1,000-years later in the 31st century of New New York where he hooks up with Leela, a purple-haired one-eyed mutant and Bender, a cigar-smoking alcoholic robot.

In this hilarious extended clip from the upcoming Episode 5, "One Is Silicon and the Other Gold," Leela and Amy head out to the countryside for a relaxing tour of the Blurry Hills Vineyards where it's harvest season. A hedonistic robotic couch takes the group through the production facility where robots pick ripe grapes from lush vines and a monster-sized mechanical foot drops from the ceiling to stomp them to juice.

Still from "Futurama" Season 12. (Image credit: Hulu)

Here's the official Season 12 synopsis:

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

"Futurama" is back for Season 12 on Hulu, baby!" (Image credit: Hulu)

Created by "The Simpsons"' Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, "Futurama" was first hatched back in 1999 on the Fox Network and through a long and winding path of renewals, resurrections and revivals over the years, was finally brought back to life in 2023 for Hulu's streaming platform to the cheers of millions of worldwide fans.

And for more "Futurama" goodness, check out our exclusive chats with vocal stars Billy West (Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg) and Lauren Tom (Amy).

The popular animated series also features the voice performances of John DiMaggio (Bender), Katey Segal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Leela's mom, Linda, and Nerdbot), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and Maurice LaMarche (Calculon, Kif and Morbo).

"Futurama" Season 12 airs exclusively on Hulu, with a new episode arriving Aug. 26.