Take a mind-bending trip to Titan in exclusive 'Slingshot' featurette (video)

Even though we're rapidly advancing down the summer calendar towards Back to School, there's still plenty of time to mine another sci-fi gem out of Hollywood's dream machine. One of the more anticipated late season films that needs to be on your radar is Bleecker Street's psychological outer space adventure, "Slingshot," and we have a fascinating behind-the-scenes featurette to share to amplify your interest.

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström ("The Rite," "1408") using a twisty script from R. Scott Adams ("Donner Pass") and Nathan Parker ("Moon"), this reality-bending film stars the Oscar-winning Casey Affleck ("Manchester By the Sea"), Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix," "Event Horizon"), and Tomer Capone ("The Boys").

Also featuring Emily Beecham ("Cruella") and David Morrissey ("The Colour Room," "The Walking Dead”), "Slingshot" was predominantly filmed in and around Budapest, Hungary and streaks exclusively into theaters on Aug. 30, 2024.

The official movie poster for "Slingshot." (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Its plot line follows a trio of astronauts on a 1.5-billion-mile voyage to Saturn's mysterious moon of Titan aboard their Odyssey 1 spacecraft. As the crew prepares for a risky slingshot maneuver using Jupiter's gravity to whip them around the gas giant and onward toward Titan, one astronaut begins having psychotic episodes due to side effects from the hyper-sleep drug. His nightmarish hallucinations and deepening inability to accurately perceive reality begin to threaten the safety of the crew, the vessel and the ultimate goals of the entire mission.

As seen in this behind-the-scenes featurette, "Slingshot" boasts some impressive production values in its spaceship set design that delivers fans into the mental maelstrom of this compromised space mission to Titan. Main actors Laurence Fishburne, Casey Affleck and Tomer Capone explain what originally lured them to the intriguing project and tease the type of experience audiences are in for when this disorienting movie opens later this month.

"I was originally attracted to 'Slingshot' because I like science fiction, first and foremost," “Fishburne admits in this exclusive preview.

"I've done a number of science fiction movies… 'Event Horizon,' 'The Matrix Trilogy.' 'Slingshot' is similar to 'Event Horizon' because the ship is a character as well. This ship's character is even more mysterious. Our mission is to go out to one of the moons of Saturn called Titan. The idea is we leave Earth, we fly to Jupiter, piggyback on Jupiter's gravitational pull, and slingshot ourselves further out into outer space. It's what happens to these three individuals as they go deeper and deeper into the unknown."

"Slingshot" lands in theaters on Aug. 30, 2024 from Bleecker Street.