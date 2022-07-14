Watch an exclusive clip for Apple TV+'s 'For All Mankind' season 3 episode 6

The space race has never been this intense.

Apple TV+'s "For All Mankind" is making a desperate mid-nineties drive to Mars in its third season, and we've already reached the halfway point in this alternative history sci-fi series' latest outing.

With the teams now having arrived on Mars and the Soviets and NASA striking a deal to beat Helios to the surface of our neighboring planet, who knows if alliances will be honored now that they've touched down and are preparing to construct a permanent base of operations for survival.

Will tensions between these two rival superpowers build to a boiling point or will cooperation and brotherhood win out over political maneuvering and deeply entrenched jealousies?

A still from "For All Mankind" Season 3. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

This year, co-creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert have shifted the show's focus away from the lunar space race between the U.S. and the Russians and toward a harrowing three-way charge to the Red Planet.

"For All Mankind" season 3 episode 6, titled "New Eden," centers around Danielle and Ed setting up Martian bases while a crew member’s sudden revelation causes dormant animosities and paranoia to rise on both Mars and Earth.

Check out the exclusive clip above, as Danny hunts through old video messages and discovers exactly why Ed canceled the descent onto the Martian surface.

Introduced this season is the Elon Musk-like tech messiah Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi), whose private aerospace group, Helios, leads the major push to the fresh frontier of Mars. Gathegi is joined by a returning Joel Kinnaman, who portrays fictional NASA astronaut Ed Baldwin, and Shantel VanSanten, who plays his wife, Karen Baldwin.

Also back for more outer space adventures are Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb), Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin), Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), Casey W. Johnson (Danny Stevens) and Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison).

"For All Mankind" Season 3 Episode 6 airs Friday (July 15) exclusively on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab).