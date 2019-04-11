Google Doodle Celebrates the 1st Black Hole Image by the Event Horizon Telescope

When scientists with the Event Horizon Telescope unveiled the first image of a black hole today (say hello to the heart of M87!), astronomers around the world rejoiced. And so, it seems, did the folks at Google.

An adorable Google Doodle unveiled today (April 10) celebrates the historic first black hole picture with cosmic flair. In the animated cartoon, an undeveloped Polaroid snapshot appears amid a field of stars and the iconic Google logo.

As the image develops, the Event Horizon Telescope's image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the distant galaxy M87 comes into view. But if not even light can escape a black hole, Google's doodle doesn't stand a chance.

Once the image becomes clear (or as clear as a supermassive black hole 55 million light-years away like the one in M87 can be), its gravitational pull draws in the doodle's stars, then Google logo itself, leaving only a brief flash behind as it collapsing in on itself.

It's one of the shortest and sweetest depiction of a monster black hole that we've ever seen.

And if you're wondering exactly why the Event Horizon Telescope's image of the black hole was such a big deal, we've got you covered. Check these stories ou by our news team.

