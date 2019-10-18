Trending

The 1st All-Woman Spacewalk: Photos, Videos and Celebratory Tweets

By Spaceflight 

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir ventured outside the International Space Station early this morning (Oct. 18) to embark on the first spacewalk in history to be conducted entirely by women. 

The spacewalking duo, who trained together in the same astronaut class, aren't just colleagues — they're best friends, too. And today they're making history together as they work outside the orbiting laboratory on an unplanned spacewalk to repair a battery charge/discharge unit on one of the solar arrays that failed after Koch and NASA astronaut Nick Hague replaced a battery during a spacewalk on Oct. 11

We will post updates here throughout the day, with the latest photos, videos and celebratory tweets, so be sure to check back later for the latest news from the first all-women spacewalk!

The 1st All-Female Spacewalk Happening Today. Here's How to Watch It Live

Image 1 of 6

Jessica Meir (at top left, with back to camera) and Christina Koch begin the first all-female spacewalk outside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

(Image credit: NASA TV)
Image 2 of 6

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir complete the first-ever "all-women spacewalk."

(Image credit: NASA/YouTube)
Image 3 of 6

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch are inside the Quest airlock preparing the U.S. spacesuits and tools they will use on their first spacewalk together.

(Image credit: NASA)
Image 4 of 6

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (left) poses for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a U.S. spacesuit for a fit check for a spacewalk on Oct. 18, 2019. It will be the first all-female spacewalk in history.

(Image credit: NASA)
Image 5 of 6

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (right) poses for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a U.S. spacesuit for a fit check.

(Image credit: NASA)
Image 6 of 6

Meir assists Koch with a spacesuit fit check ahead of their spacewalk together.

(Image credit: NASA)

