The 1st All-Woman Spacewalk: Photos, Videos and Celebratory Tweets

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir ventured outside the International Space Station early this morning (Oct. 18) to embark on the first spacewalk in history to be conducted entirely by women.

The spacewalking duo, who trained together in the same astronaut class, aren't just colleagues — they're best friends, too. And today they're making history together as they work outside the orbiting laboratory on an unplanned spacewalk to repair a battery charge/discharge unit on one of the solar arrays that failed after Koch and NASA astronaut Nick Hague replaced a battery during a spacewalk on Oct. 11.

We will post updates here throughout the day, with the latest photos, videos and celebratory tweets, so be sure to check back later for the latest news from the first all-women spacewalk!

The 1st All-Female Spacewalk Happening Today. Here's How to Watch It Live

Image 1 of 6 Jessica Meir (at top left, with back to camera) and Christina Koch begin the first all-female spacewalk outside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 2 of 6 NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir complete the first-ever "all-women spacewalk." (Image credit: NASA/YouTube) Image 3 of 6 NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch are inside the Quest airlock preparing the U.S. spacesuits and tools they will use on their first spacewalk together. (Image credit: NASA) Image 4 of 6 NASA astronaut Christina Koch (left) poses for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a U.S. spacesuit for a fit check for a spacewalk on Oct. 18, 2019. It will be the first all-female spacewalk in history. (Image credit: NASA) Image 5 of 6 NASA astronaut Christina Koch (right) poses for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a U.S. spacesuit for a fit check. (Image credit: NASA) Image 6 of 6 Meir assists Koch with a spacesuit fit check ahead of their spacewalk together. (Image credit: NASA)

.@Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica switched their spacesuits to battery power this morning at 7:38am ET beginning the first #AllWomanSpacewalk. Read more... https://t.co/Og6wqhTOR1 pic.twitter.com/Sl4XeI0dIROctober 18, 2019

Good morning from NASA HQ, where Jim Bridenstine, members of Congress, and NASA staff are watching the beginnings of the first all-woman spacewalk in history pic.twitter.com/Mi2O41tzUROctober 18, 2019

So proud of my astrosisters @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica! We’ve been training together since our selection in 2013, and now they’re out on a history-making spacewalk! #AllWomanSpacewalk pic.twitter.com/zjMGDJ5taeOctober 18, 2019

Today is a special day as it marks the first ever all-female spacewalk. Congratulations to the crew back at the International Space Station, Astronauts @Astro_Jessica and @Astro_Christina on this historic achievement! pic.twitter.com/0Rd5soUOMiOctober 18, 2019

The first all-women spacewalk ever is happening right now. I’m full of feels watching this live feed, especially thinking of all the young girls waking up to the possibility that this could be them one day. https://t.co/hXPlzSifZdOctober 18, 2019

Woke the girls up to watch the first all-female @NASA #Spacewalk this morning. My oldest said, “when I’m an astronaut will I have to fix things too?” Thank you NASA, @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica for this amazing moment! pic.twitter.com/ffGZvSF13mOctober 18, 2019

For the first time in our nation’s history, an all-female crew walked in space today. It’s more than historic—it’s a reminder that for women, even the sky doesn’t have to be the limit. https://t.co/qmqypruQ7OOctober 18, 2019

Congrats to Christina and Jessica for making history today and inspiring young girls around the world! Women have long contributed and led in our space program, so I’m sure today’s spacewalk is just another day on the job for these talented astronauts! https://t.co/r9XZfJ4NBLOctober 18, 2019

By now, does anyone think I’ll not celebrate today’s historic spacewalk? Big news coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X5mc7FcfkcOctober 18, 2019

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.