Sneak peek: Browncoats grab victory in Boom! Studios' upcoming 'Firefly: 'Verses' comic (exclusive)

Everybody loves an invigorating space-based yarn that employs speculative interpretations of historic events — especially if that alternative reality is set within the rough-and-tumble world of "Firefly," joining Capt. Mal Reynolds and his charismatic crew aboard the spaceship Serenity.

Presenting a very different outcome in which the Alliance was defeated and the rebellious Browncoats triumphed in The Unification War 500 years in the future, Boom! Studios and 20th Century Television will release "Firefly: 'Verses #1" on July 24, 2024.

It's a special one-shot launched from the iconic "Firefly" universe, written by "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" scribe Ryan Parrott ("The Infernals") and illustrated by Lalit Kumar Sharma ("Planet of the Apes," "The Vigil").

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Here's the official issue synopsis:

"Fans will be delighted to discover a bold new vision for the familiar crew of the Serenity, as their fates continue to intertwine in strange and surprising ways. Because while the Alliance was defeated in this universe … the 'Verse remains a dangerous and mysterious place …"

"Firefly's" legacy remains alive and well, thanks to its continued revival in a number of comic book projects, fan convention events, tie-in novels, and even a cookbook. Spawned out of creator Joss Whedon's single-season "Firefly" TV space western from 2002-2003 and the 2005 feature film, "Serenity," the extended franchise still enjoys a cult-like status in the aftermath of the series' premature cancellation by Fox.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"I'm a huge fan of 'What if...' stories and of the 'Firefly' franchise as a whole, so getting the opportunity to explore how the crew of the Serenity might have turned out if the Browncoats had won the war... well, that's just too good of a story not to tell," Parrott said.

"I can't express how grateful I am to Boom! Studios for letting me take a stroll in 'The Verse' and show all of these iconic, beloved characters through a brand new lens," the writer added. "It really is one of the most exciting and complex stories I've ever had the chance to pen, and I hope fans come along for the ride."

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

With covers by artists Vincenzo Riccardi, Suspiria Vilchez and Miguel Mercado, "Firefly: 'Verses #1" rolls out in comic shops and digital outlets on July 31, 2024.

"Telling another story for Firefly feels like home again, but this time, it's a different home!" said Lalit Kumar Sharma. "The new browncoat is sleek and expensive, but just maybe it’s a little too heavy to wear for a long time."