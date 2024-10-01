FAA requires investigation of anomaly on SpaceX's Crew-9 astronaut launch

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is requiring an investigation of the anomaly a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket experienced during the Crew-9 astronaut launch on Sept. 28.
That liftoff successfully sent a Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov toward the International Space Station. However, the Falcon 9's upper stage suffered an issue after deploying the capsule, SpaceX revealed on Sept. 29. The issue was an "off-nominal deorbit burn," which resulted in the upper stage landing in the ocean outside of its target disposal area. (The Falcon 9's first stage is reusable, but its upper stage is not.)
SpaceX is pausing launches while it looks into the issue. The company's investigation will be overseen by the FAA, which said the inquiry is not optional.
"The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX NASA Crew-9 mission that launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on September 28. The incident involved the Falcon 9 second stage landing outside of the designated hazard area. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation," agency officials wrote in an update.
The Crew-9 anomaly was the third Falcon 9 issue that SpaceX has experienced in less than three months. On July 11, the rocket's upper stage sprang a liquid-oxygen leak that resulted in the loss of 20 of the company's Starlink internet satellites.
That incident grounded the Falcon 9 for two weeks. Then, on Aug. 28, a Falcon 9 first stage failed its landing attempt after a successful Starlink launch (which was the record-setting 23rd liftoff for that particular booster). SpaceX stood down for just a few days after the mishap, returning to flight on Aug. 31.
It's unclear how long the current hiatus will last, or how it will affect SpaceX's always-busy launch manifest. The company has some very high-profile liftoffs planned for this month, including that of NASA's Europa Clipper mission, which is scheduled to launch toward the icy Jupiter ocean moon Europa atop a Falcon Heavy rocket during a 21-day window that opens on Oct. 10. The Falcon Heavy and the Falcon 9 use the same upper stage.
As I posted before, this is probably the one of the last 3 Falcon 9 problems that can actually be stretched into a "public safety issue", but it is quite a stretch.
Compared to letting the Boeing 737 continuing to fly with at least 3 rudder jamming problems during landings due to "defective parts" and many planes apparently still having those parts, this seems like a lot of "stretch" on SpaceX and an incredible amount of "shrinkage" for Boeing. There is clearly far more at public risk from Boeing landing jets packed with passengers and flying over dense population areas with rudders that may not keep the plane lined up with the runway than for a space vehicle with nobody aboard to even crash without any control at all somewhere random on the planet - something that China does routinely.