Expedition 60: The Space Station Mission in Photos

The International Space Station's Expedition 60 crew began their space journey as part of the Expedition 59 team in March 2019, officially taking over as Expedition 60 in July.

See photos from Expedition 60 space mission here, including astronaut photos and views of Earth from space!

In this photo, NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left), Nick Hague (center) and Andrew Morgan pose for a selfie inside the International Space Station's Cupola observation module as a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft hovers just outside the orbiting laboratory in July.