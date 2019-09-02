Expedition 60: The Space Station Mission in Photos
The International Space Station's Expedition 60 crew began their space journey as part of the Expedition 59 team in March 2019, officially taking over as Expedition 60 in July.
In this photo, NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left), Nick Hague (center) and Andrew Morgan pose for a selfie inside the International Space Station's Cupola observation module as a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft hovers just outside the orbiting laboratory in July.
Team Dinner
On Aug, 2, 2019, Expedition 60 crewmembers congregate in the Zvezda service module's galley to eat dinner.
Capturing Earth as Art
From the U.S. Destiny laboratory module's WORF (Window Observation Research Facility) Christina Koch, wearing special safety goggles, photographs Earth's landmarks.
Milky Way as Backdrop
On July 9, 2019, orbiting 258 miles above the Bay of Bengal, the Progress 72 resupply ship docks to the Pirs module on the International Space Station. Earth's atmosphere glows below and a lit airlock window shines brightly.
Inspecting the Equipment
On July 2, 2019, NASA's Expedition 60 Flight Engineer Nick Hague inspects life support equipment and replaces necessary hardware in the ISS's Harmony module.
Canadarm2 Support
Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 60 Flight Engineer Christina Koch of NASA partially installs cables to support Canadarm2 robotic arm operations inside the Unity module.
Microgravity Effects
NASA's Christine Koch, an Expedition 60 Flight Engineer, uses fluid behavior to playfully demonstrate microgravity aboard the International Space Station on July 29, 2019.
Glowing Earth and the Moon
Earth's atmospheric glow, the Moon and a starry orbital nighttime offer a cosmic backdrop to the International Space Station as it orbits 256 miles above the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island chain.
Departure begins
After separating and being released by the Canadarm2 robotic arm, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter begins its return to Earth.
Chrisina Koch
Inside the Cupola, flight engineer Christina Koch of NASA trains on the robotics workstation in preparation for the next SpaceX Dragon cargo craft arrival.
Smiley Astronauts
Inside the International Space Station's Harmony module, Luca Parmitano and Christina Koch pose for a picture as Nick Hague inspects and cleans parts of the U.S. Destiny laboratory module.
Crew Pics
Between the Columbus and Harmony modules, Expedition 60 crewmembers, from left, Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, Luca Parmitano of the ESA and Drew Morgan of NASA, pose for a photo.
Drew Morgan
At the ISS's "window to the world," the seven-windowed Cupola, flight engineer Drew Morgan is seen with the Caspian Sea as the backdrop 261 miles below.
Faint Crescent Moon
As the International Space Station orbits 262 miles over the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar, a waning crescent moon glows faintly in the background.
Approach Begins
On July 27, 2019, the SpaceX Dragon space freighter approaches the ISS as Luca Parmitano and Christina Koch use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to grapple the commercial resupply ship.
Approaching the ISS
Following the launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Soyuz MS-13 crew ship approaches the International Space Station and prepares to dock at the Zvezda service module.
Making History
Members of the media are silhouetted against the bright fire from the Soyuz rocket blasts as the Expedition 60 crewmembers rise to the ISS.
Fiery Glow
Expedition 60 crewmembers Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, flight engineer Drew Morgan of NASA and flight engineer Luca Parmitano of ESA ride inside the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft to the International Space Station where they will join fellow crewmembers Commander Alexey Ovchinin or Roscosmos and NASA flight engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch aboard the International Space Station.
Fiery Demonstration
Rockets blast brightly as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft is lifted toward space with the Expedition 60 crew safely inside.
Lifting Off
Following ignition of the engines, the Soyuz rocket begins to rise from the launchpad at Biakonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russia.
Ignition
Rockets burst to life as the Soyuz MS-13 rocket launch begins on Expedition 60 to orbit.
Powerful Display
Expedition 60 crewmembers rise high inside the Soyuz MS-13 as it launches into the atmosphere.
Reporting In
Before heading to the launch pad at the Biakonur Cosmodrome, the Expedition 60 crew report to mission managers in their Russian Sokol suits.
Boarding the Craft
The Soyuz rocket stands at the ready after the Expedition 60 crewmembers arrived and boarded in preparation for the upcoming launch.
Taking Place
As the service structure arms envelope the Soyuz rocket, firefighters make cross the launchpad.
Blessing for All
At the Baikonur Cosmodrome launchpad, an Orthodox Priest blesses members of the media.
Pulling the Rocket
The Soyuz rocket scheduled for the upcoming mission to the ISS is pulled out of Building 112 by a locomotive transport as worker leans out of the cab.
Planting a Tree
In Baikonur, Kazakhstan at the Cosmonaut Hotel crew quarters, Expedition 60 crewmember Drew Morgan of NASA (right) is assisted by his crewmates Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos (left) and Luca Parmitano of the ESA (center) in planting a tree in his name.
System Test
NASA's Drew Morgan of the Expedition 60 crew, rides in a spinning chair on July 12, 2019 to test his vestibular system during prelaunch activities.
Crowds Observe
On July 18, 2019, a train transports the Soyuz rocket to the launchpad in preparation for the upcoming launch of Expedition 60.
A Serious Journey
Aboard a train, the Soyuz rocket moves from Building 112 to the launchpad to launch the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft to the International Space Station with the Expedition 60 crew on board.
Expedition 60 Crews
During a press conference on Friday, July 19, 2019, Expedition 60 prime crew — from left, NASA's Drew Morgan, Roscosmos' Alexander Skvortsov and ESA's Luca Parmitano pose for photographs with the Expedition 60 backup crew — from right, NASA's Thomas Marshburn, Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and JAXA's Soichi Noguchi at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
Blessings
Prior to the July 20, 2019 launch, NASA's Drew Morgan is blessed by a Russian Orthodox Priest at the Cosmonaut Hotel.
Teammates
Expedition 60 crewmembers, from left, NASA's Drew Morgan, Roscosmos' Alexander Skvortsov and ESA's Luca Parmitano, pose together in their Russian Sokol suits before boarding the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft bound for the International Space Station.
Pre-Flight Checks
In preparation for the journey to space, Expedition 60's Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos undergoes a pressure check on his Sokol suit as the other crewmembers look on.
Press Conference
Expedition 60 crewmembers Drew Morgan of NASA (left) and Alexander Skvortsov (right) speak with friends and family before their launch to the International Space Station July 20, 2019.
Bidding Adieu
As they board the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft, the Expedition 60 crewmembers wave farewell before their launch to the ISS.
Suits and Astronauts
Expedition 60 crewmembers pose with their Sokol launch and entry suits at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan during pre-launch preparations.
Looking Forward and Back
Expedition 60 crewmembers, from left to right, Drew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of the ESA, pose for pre-flight pictures at a mural depicting the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz mission insignia
Expedition 60
The International Space Station's Expedition 60 crew wore this official insignia.
