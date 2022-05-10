Watch the Event Horizon Telescope's 'groundbreaking' Milky Way discovery reveal online this week

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has spotted something incredible in the Milky Way galaxy — something its team is calling "groundbreaking." But what exactly that discovery is, we won't find out until Thursday (May 12).

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) team has teased the discovery online, but the full announcement will come during a set of news conferences at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) hosted by institutions around the world. The Milky Way discovery events will also be streamed online for public viewing. Following the press conferences, both the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) will host independent Q&A panels that will also be broadcast online.

The EHT is a network of radio telescopes around the world that studies, primarily, black holes. In 2019, the EHT similarly teased a new discovery that turned out to be the first-ever image of a black hole. Regardless of what the discovery is, it's sure to be riveting. Below are the details for live webcasts that will stream the EHT announcements, as well as the subsequent Q&A sessions.

Related: 8 ways we know that black holes really do exist

National Science Foundation

May 12, 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)

The NSF will host its press conference in Washington, D.C., with live video broadcast online on the NSF website and the foundation's Facebook page .

European Southern Observatory

May 12, 3 p.m. CEST (1300 GMT)

The ESO, which operates some of the facilities that participate in Event Horizon Telescope observations, will host its press conference in Garching bei München, Germany, outside of Munich. The live video will be streamed on the ESO website and its YouTube channel .

Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología (CONACyT)

May 12, 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT)

Mexico's national science agency, CONACyT, will host its press conference in Mexico City, and it will be broadcast on the agency's YouTube channel .

Joint ALMA Observatory

The South Pole Telescope at National Science Foundation's Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica, which is part of the Event Horizon Telescope array. (Image credit: Dr. Daniel Michalik/NSF )

May 12, 9 a.m. CLT (1300 GMT)

The Joint ALMA Observatory, which comprises the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) of NRAO/NAOJ/ESO and the Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX) of the ESO, which both take part in Event Horizon Telescope observation campaigns, will host its press conference in Vitacura, Chile. Catch the live stream on the ALMA Observatory website

Post-announcement Q&A panels

National Science Foundation, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)

After the main announcement, the NSF will host a Q&A session with a panel of EHT researchers. It will be broadcast online on the NSF website and the foundation's Facebook page

European Southern Observatory Q&A, 4:30 p.m. CEST (1430 GMT)

ESO will also host a Q&A session with a panel of EHT researchers that the public can watch on its YouTube channel .