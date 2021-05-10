ESA launches hilarious 'European Space-Ody' with spin on a classic Queen song

Legendary rock band Queen has served as an inspiration for many across the world, and at the European Space Agency (ESA)'s mission control in Europe, employees have taken one of the band's biggest hits to the stars with a new music video called "European Space-Ody."

In their free time, ESA's European Space Operations Centre engineers, scientists and others delivered this humorous take on the band's hit song "Bohemian Rhapsody," with a fusion of European Space Agency missions like Aeolus , Gaia and the terminology of a spacecraft operator.

For example, the poignant final lyrics of the song "Anyway the wind blows" are substituted with "Aeolus the wind blows," while "Nothing really matters" is altered to "bitrates really matter."

It also includes footage from ESA's European Space Operations Centre in Germany and the employees performing the song on vocals, guitar, bass, piano and a mock drum set made of Cluster satellite models.

European Space Agency employees re-create the classic operatic section of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody music video. (Image credit: Space Rocks Youtube Channel/ESA)

Rosetta spacecraft operations manager Andrea Accomazzo got in on the action as well, singing "Gotta leave behind and launch to space" behind the Flight Operations Director desk, instead of "Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth" as was originally written by the late, great Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Other ESA missions mentioned in the song include, BepiColombo , ExoMars , Gaia, Mars Express , METERON and very fittingly, Galileo , a lyric prominent in the original operatic section of the song.

ESA employees and musicians rock out to "European Space-Ody," a space enthusiast spoof of the classic Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody." (Image credit: Space Rocks Youtube Channel/ESA)

So, sit back and enjoy 8+ minutes of space-enthusiast goodness, and even see a cameo by the one and only Brian May, Queen's legendary guitarist and astrophysicist.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.