'We should be living on Mars by now!' Red Planet and Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot steal the spotlight in NYC rock show

News
By
published

Rockers Andy Frasco and the U.N. blast off at Irving Plaza.

NEW YORK — Alternative rockers Andy Frasco and the U.N. were a force to be reckoned with on the stage of Irving Plaza on Friday night (Feb. 28), energetically blasting through a set of original songs to a packed crowd.

The multi-faceted band's new tune "Try Not to Die" played a few songs into the set, poetically employing Carl Sagan's famous quote about Voyager 1's "Pale Blue Dot" portrait of Earth as a tiny speck in space and with Frasco's thoughts on the stagnation of humankind:

I'm just another nobody, runnin' in the human race / On a pale blue dot, suspended on a sunbeam, spinnin' through outer space / Even with all this gravity, there's other things pulling us down / We should be living on Mars by now, but we're all runnin' around.

A rock band on stage. One person is standing on top of a brown box and there are guitarists and a violinist nearby.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. perform onstage at Irving Plaza on Feb. 28, 2025, in New York City. (Image credit: Jamie Huenefeld)

Frasco joins a list of musicians who have been inspired to write music about various space objects, — especially the Red Planet.

In recent years, for instance, Space.com has covered Pearl Jam making a "Quick Escape" to Mars," The Claypool Lennon Delirium taking on the "Monolith of Phobos," Coheed and Cambria going from "Here to Mars," and highly acclaimed guitarist Joe Satriani's "Elephant of Mars." All are either high-octane rock albums or songs influenced in part by our inner solar system neighbor.

Another highlight of the show was when the electrifying bass player Karina Rykman, best known for her debut album "Joyride" and performing with the house band on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," stepped onto the stage for a face-melting jam with the band. With so many artists finding off-world inspiration these days, you have to wonder if Mars or space exploration will ever play into her career as a jam rock singer-songwriter.

Watch a clip of her performance here:

A post shared by Steve Spaleta (@spaleta_space_odyssey)

A photo posted by on

Related Stories:

Pearl Jam 'travels' to Mars and beyond in cosmic Apollo Theater show

SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays 'Star Wars' song in music video beamed from space (video)

'Simple Relativities (Your Imagination)': Why I made this Albert Einstein homage music video

Adding to a truly cosmic night, the band also performed "Iowa Moon," a love song that harps on the stars and our celestial companion:

I'm city lights / You're farm star bright / You're my even keel / My Iowa moon.

In a world fraught with turmoil, Andy Frasco and the U.N. flipped the script to bring pure joy to the Irving Plaza plaza crowd. For this old-school rocker, the show was a true reminder of the healing power of music.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Steve Spaleta
Steve Spaleta
Senior Producer

Steve Spaleta is Space.com's Senior Producer. Since 2007, Steve has produced and edited space, science and entertainment-related videos for Space.com. He is also the producer/writer/editor of Space.com's CosMix series on space-enthused artists. He studied psychology at the State University of New York at Stony Brook and is originally from Zadar, Croatia by way of Astoria, NY. To see Steve's latest project, follow him on Twitter and follow Space.com's VideoFromSpace YouTube Channel.

More about entertainment
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts pose in the well deck of the USS San Diego during recovery exercises on Feb. 25, 2024. From left: Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, NASA mission specialist Christina Koch, NASA pilot Victor Glover and NASA commander Reid Wiseman.

Going to SXSW 2025? Here are the festival's best space-themed panels
a toy astronaut &quot;waves&quot; from the moon with a company logo above his hand

Lego partners with moon rover firm Lunar Outpost for 'future product and surprises'
A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.

'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot
See more latest
Most Popular
A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.
'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured this shot of its own shadow on the moon just after its touchdown on March 2, 2025.
Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video
three astronauts give thumbs&#039; up signs on the international space station
'Stuck' NASA astronauts on ISS grilled on Earthly politics as long 9-month mission nears end. 'From my standpoint, politics is not playing into this at all.'
a view of a crescent moon from a moon lander and a full blue earth
See Earth shine like a Blue Marble in this stunning photo by Japan's private Resilience moon lander
An illustration shows India&#039;s Aditya-L1 spacecraft as it investigates the sun
India's Aditya-L1 solar probe watches powerful flare erupt from the sun
A black and white image of the bottom part of a world in space with hazy plumes shooting out.
Geysers on Saturn's moon Enceladus may not come from its underground ocean
Aurora Borealis Lights Up New York,Bear Mountain,New York,United States,USA. Ribbons of green and red light fill the sky.
Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York tonight
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.
SpaceX, NASA to launch 1st mission to study aurora 'electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
Two panels; on the left is the SPHEREx spacecraft and on the right is material from the PUNCH mission.
NASA delays launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH missions to March 6
A giant silver Starship rocket is stacked atop its giant booster atop a seaside launch pad for SpaceX&#039;s Flight 5. silver SpaceX Starship rocket as it is hoisted atop its booster.
SpaceX calls off Starship Flight 8 launch test due to rocket issues (video)