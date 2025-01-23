Where to watch 'Blade Runner 2049': Free streaming as sci-fi movie lands on BBC iPlayer
Ahead of 'Blade Runner 2099' this year, the sequel/prequel is now available for free in the UK.
While we wait for the highly-anticipated release of Blade Runner 2099 this year, now's the perfect time to watch Blade Runner 2049, not least because it has just landed on a free streaming platform in the UK.
The 2017 follow-up to the original 1982 Blade Runner sci-fi classic fell flat at the box office but remains a critically-acclaimed film – here at Space.com we said in our Blade Runner 2049 review at the time that it "more than delivers on its promise as an awesome sequel".
Blade Runner 2049 has bounced about on streaming services globally over the past few years, and it's now available on the BBC iPlayer, a free streaming platform in the UK, but only for a limited time.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Blade Runner 2049 in the UK, the US, or from anywhere if you're travelling overseas.
Watch Blade Runner 2049 for free on BBC iPlayer
The big development is that, as of January 23, you can watch Blade Runner 2049 online for free – for a limited time only.
That's because the BBC acquired rights to show the movie, airing on television on BBC One on Tuesday night. Blade Runner 2049 was immediately made available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.
As with many releases of this nature, it will only remain for a limited time following the TV broadcast. In this case, you have until 19 February 2025 to watch Blade Runner 2049 for free on BBC iPlayer before it disappears.
How to watch Blade Runner 2049 from anywhere
Travelling overseas? You'll find that most streaming platforms are geo-restricted, but that doesn't mean you can't access the sci-fi TV and movies you love. Assistance is on hand in the form of a VPN, which lets you access your usual streaming services from abroad.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – is a piece of internet security software that creates an encrypted connection for your device. What that means for streaming is you can set your IP address to any location in the world, so you can connect to the streaming services you use back home.
Get over 70% off Nord VPN with this deal
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast, and it has top-level security features. Available at a reasonable price and a huge discount, it's easy to recommend.
Where to watch Blade Runner 2049 in the US
In the US, it has been a little tricky to watch Blade Runner. Once available on Netflix, it recently flashed up on Paramount+ but was gone after less than a month.
As it stands, you can watch Blade Runner 2049 on Fubo TV, a cord-cutting streaming platform that gives on-demand access to TV and movies. Fubo TV has Blade Runner 2049 on their listings. The catch is that Fubo costs $84.99 a month. You do get a hell of a lot of channels and content for that price, but it's clearly a broader purchase than a quick fix for watching Blade Runner.
The alternative is paying to rent or buy the movie on a dedicated streaming service, with Apple TV offering Blade Runner 2049 on this basis to US viewers. You can rent the movie for $3.99, but that comes on top of a base subscription, which costs $9.99 a month.
Movies come and go on streaming platforms so we'll keep you updated with any changes in the future.
Blade Runner 2049 official trailer
Blade Runner 2049 cast
- Ryan Gosling: K
- Harrison Ford: Rick Deckard
- Ana de Armas: Joi
- Sylvia Hoeks: Luv
- Robin Wright: Lt. Joshi
- Mackenzie Davis: Mariette
- Carla Juri: Dr. Ana Stelline
- Lennie James: Mister Cotton
- Dave Bautista: Sapper Morton
- Jared Leto: Niander Wallace
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
