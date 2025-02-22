This Week In Space podcast: Episode 149 — SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids?

SpaceX, Moon Missions, and Killer Asteroids? - 2024 YR4, ISS Deorbiting, and NASA Budget Cuts - YouTube Watch On

On Episode 149 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik discuss the latest space news, including a potentially hazardous asteroid, SpaceX's plans to launch and land in the Bahamas, and the ongoing debate surrounding the retirement of the International Space Station. They also touch on NASA's budget cuts, the search for extraterrestrial life, and the development of new radiation protection technology for deep space missions.

Asteroid 2024 YR4: While initially considered a potential threat, the chances of this asteroid impacting Earth have significantly decreased as more data has been collected. Rod and Tariq discuss the changing odds and the importance of tracking near-Earth objects.

NASA budget cuts: The hosts discuss the proposed 20% budget cut for the James Webb Space Telescope and its potential impact on the groundbreaking observatory's operations and scientific output.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Moon lander: Launched weeks ago, the lander is now in lunar orbit and scheduled to land on or about March 2nd, carrying 10 experiments to Mare Crisium. With several other lunar missions on the horizon, including those from Intuitive Machines and Japan's iSpace, the hosts discuss the exciting developments in the new lunar exploration era.

SpaceX in the Bahamas: Elon Musk's company is in talks with the Bahamian government about launching and landing rights. The hosts speculate on the reasons behind this move and its potential implications for future missions.

The retirement of the ISS: Elon Musk suggests de-orbiting the station as soon as possible and to press on to Mars, while others argue for maintaining it until suitable replacements are ready.

"Stranded" astronauts controversy: The hosts address the recent claims that astronauts Sunny Williams and Butch Wilmore were "stranded" or "abandoned" on the ISS due to political motives. They clarify the situation and express their disappointment with the misleading narrative.

Radiation shielding technology: The development of 3D-printed hydrogels offers a promising solution for protecting astronauts from harmful radiation during deep space missions. The hosts explore the potential applications and benefits of this innovative technology.

Search for Extraterrestrial Life: The COSMIC project, working with the Very Large Array telescope, has been using advanced computer processing to seek out focused radio transmissions that might indicate the presence of alien civilizations. While no signals of interest have been found yet, the search continues, and the project serves as a valuable educational tool for aspiring radio astronomers.

NASA workforce reduction: While NASA has not yet implemented the anticipated workforce reduction, the hosts discuss the potential impact of such cuts on the agency's future and the importance of maintaining a skilled workforce in the face of increasing competition from China.

Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.



Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

TOP TELESCOPE PICK: (Image credit: Celestron) Looking for a telescope to see planets and comets? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

Finally, did you know you can launch your own SpaceX rocket? Model rocket maker Estes' stunning scale model of a Falcon 9 rocket that you can pick up now. The launchable model is a detailed recreation of the Falcon 9 and retails for $149.99. You can save 10% by using the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout, courtesy of our partners collectSPACE.com.

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Rod Pyle Social Links Navigation Space author and historian Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff.

This Week In Space co-host This Week In Space co-host Tariq Malik Social Links Navigation Space.com Editor-in-Chief Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others. Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.