Musk and Trump repeat false 'stranded' Starliner astronauts narrative, but they are not stranded

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.

Two of the most powerful people in the world continue to push the "stranded astronaut" narrative.

In a recent interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump were asked about the administration's plans for space, their commitment to landing astronauts on Mars and the plan to "rescue," as Hannity put it, two "abandoned" astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS).

Trump and Musk agreed with that framing, doubling down on an unsupported narrative about NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore's mission aboard the orbiting lab.

“They were left up there for political reasons, which is not good," Musk said.

"They didn't have the go-ahead with Biden. He was going to leave them in space," Trump added.

Neither he nor Musk offered any evidence to support this claim of political interference, which each has made before. And the "stranded" part doesn't hold up to scrutiny, for NASA has long had a plan to bring the duo home — and it involves SpaceX.

On June 4 of last year, Williams and Wilmore launched to the ISS on the first crewed flight test of Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft. Their mission was scheduled to last about 10 days, but complications with their spacecraft extended their orbital stay.

As Starliner approached the ISS, the capsule's handlers noticed problems with some of the its thrusters. Williams and Wilmore were able to successfully dock with the space station, but NASA and Boeing decided to study the issue in detail.

The investigation into Starliner's thruster issues stretched over multiple weeks, with NASA continuing to delay Williams and Wilmore's return to Earth. During that time , the agency stressed repeatedly that, in the event of an emergency, Starliner could serve as a lifeboat to bring the astronauts home.

“I want to make it very clear that Butch and Suni are not stranded in space,” NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a June 28 press conference .

Finally, on Aug. 24, after exhaustive ground tests to recreate and study the thruster problem, NASA announced that it had decided to fly Starliner back to Earth uncrewed. Williams and Wilmore would be absorbed into ISS Expedition 72 and added to the manifest of SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, which was scheduled to launch a month later. Crew-9 was adjusted to lift off with only two of its original four astronauts aboard, in order to save seats for the Starliner duo during the return trip at the end of their rotation.

“NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Aug. 24. He added that Boeing worked closely with the space agency to review the available data, and that a conclusion was reached following a unanimous poll of NASA officials and technicians familiar with the mission and the spacecraft.

Starliner returned to Earth on Sept. 6, while Williams and Wilmore continued their routine duties aboard the ISS. Crew-9 arrived at the station a few weeks later, carrying NASA's Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the orbiting lab.

As is typical for NASA crew rotations on the space station, Crew-9's arrival kicked off final preparations for Crew-8's departure, which took place Oct. 23.

The Crew-9 mission won't wrap up until Crew-10 arrives, which was originally scheduled to occur in February. Crew-10 was slated to fly a brand-new Dragon spacecraft, currently being built by SpaceX , but delays in the vehicle's assembly in December led NASA to push Crew-10 to no earlier than " late March ."

Then came the presidential inauguration.

A week after taking the oath of office, President Trump made a post on social media that picked up the "stranded astronaut" narrative, which some media outlets had already been promulgating.

"I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!"

Coincidentally — or not, perhaps — two weeks later, NASA announced that, rather than wait for the new Dragon to be ready for Crew-10, it had instructed SpaceX to prepare a flight-proven Dragon in order to launch the mission sooner . Crew-10 is now scheduled to lift off no earlier than March 12, which would likely put the departure of Crew-9, with Williams and Wilmore on board, sometime in late March or early April.

Regardless of NASA's motivation for swapping Dragons for the Crew-10 mission, its launch and Crew-9's subsequent return to Earth are part of the agency's massively complex logistical framework that manages everything on the ISS from which astronauts are on board to how much food to pack on the next cargo flight.

The point is, NASA's crew rotations aboard the space station generally exist outside the whims of political influence. The space agency and the astronauts know this, and they've pushed back against the "stranded" narrative.

"That is what your human spaceflight program is: It prepares for any and all contingencies that we can conceive of," Wilmore told Anderson Cooper in a recent interview with CNN. "We don't feel abandoned. We don't feel stuck. We don't feel stranded."

Wilmore also asked Cooper to "help us change the rhetoric."

NASA officials have been sending the same message for months.

“They were never stuck or stranded. They've always had a way to depart the space station. And, to me, when somebody is stranded, there's a location where they cannot leave," Stich said during a Sept. 4 press conference, just before Starliner departed the ISS.

"They've transitioned from their role as Starliner test pilots, and now they're part of the [ISS} expedition, working day in and day out,” he said at the time.

And, in a recent interview with CBS's John Dickerson , Williams rebuffed the president's claim that she and Wilmore had been abandoned. "I don’t think those words are quite accurate," she told Dickerson. "We are part of something bigger than ourselves; we are part of the International Space Station. So, no, we don’t feel abandoned. We feel like we are part of the team, and that’s a huge honor.”

In his Aug. 24 remarks, when the agency announced Starliner would return without its astronauts, Administrator Nelson framed the agency's decision within the context that such endeavors entail, stressing that NASA has a heightened awareness of the consequences of its choices in the human spaceflight arena.

"We have had mistakes done in the past. We lost two space shuttles as a result of there not being a culture in which information could come forward," Nelson said.

"We have been very solicitous of all of our employees that, if you have some objection, you come forward. Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and even at its most routine," he added. "And a test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. So, the decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety. Our core value is safety. It is our North Star . And I'm grateful to NASA and to Boeing for their teams, for all the incredible and detailed work to get to this decision.”