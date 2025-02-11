How to watch 'Captain America: Brave New World': Catch it in theaters, and later stream on Disney Plus

Captain America: Brave New World, Key information • Date: In Cinemas Friday, February 14, 2025

• Globally: It will most likely be available to stream on Disney Plus once it has completed its theatrical run, joining the rest of Marvel's portfolio.

Marvel fans will be on the edge of their seats with less than a week to go before the release of 'Captain America: Brave New World', which is due to hit cinemas on Friday 14th February 2025.

The fourth 'Captain America' film picks up where the miniseries 'The Falcon and The Winter Solider' left off with a new Captain America and the world in jeopardy...again.

We've rounded up all the important info that you need ahead of your trip to the cinema: what you need to have seen first, where Sam Wilson's story begins, and who you can expect to see among the cast in 'Brave New World'.

How to watch 'Captain America: Brave New World' in the US and elsewhere

Once it has completed its theatrical run (usually 40-50 days), "Captain America: Brave New World" will join the rest of the Marvel universe on Disney+. Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan. Disney+ is also the home of everything Marvel in Canada, Australia, and other countries outside the UK. Until this time, you can watch the latest Captain America film on the big screen at your local cinema. If you're in a country not served by Disney Plus, you can use NordVPNto access it.

How to watch 'Captain America: Brave New World' from anywhere

If you're taking a quick trip to Wakanda (or somewhere less fictional) and they don't have Disney+ there, you can still access your Disney+ subscription thanks to a VPN.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home. There are plenty of different service providers out there, but our favorite is...

Get over 70% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days There are lots of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

'Captain America: Brave New World' official trailer

Take a sneak peek at the 'Captain America: Brave New World' trailer...

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Captain America: Brave New World': FAQs

What's the plot for 'Captain America: Brave New World'? Details are light on the story side so far, despite how close we are to launch. Harrison Ford's General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is elected President of the United States and Sam Wilson finds himself involved in an international incident. Beyond that, we can only speculate based on what we've seen in the trailers. We know that General Ross will end up becoming the Red Hulk. We also know that Samuel Sterns aka Leader will be making his first appearance since *checks notes* 2008's The Incredible Hulk aka the very first movie in the MCU... kinda, Marvel themselves seem to count it as canon... sometimes. Liv Tyler will also be reprising her role as Betty Ross.

What should I watch before 'Captain America: Brave New World'? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notoriously sprawling, with multiple realities and timelines running in parallel, making the storylines sometimes confusing. With over 50 films and TV series to catch up on, this probably shouldn't be the first MCU movie you see. However, you also don't need to start right at the beginning and work your way through the whole catalog if you don't want to (although if you want to watch the Marvel movies in order we applaud you.) Here are the films and series you absolutely should have seen to understand the plot of the new movie (and some you can probably skip): - The Incredible Hulk: It's barely canon and now it's essential viewing. Wild times in the MCU. You'll have to just pretend Edward Norton looks like Mark Ruffalo, but there is a lot of essential backstory in this one. - Captain America: The First Avenger: Next up, the beginning of the Captain America story is essential to understand the motivations and origin of Steve Rodgers' Cap. While this film doesn't contain Sam Wilson, it is the beginning of the Captain America legend. - Captain America: Winter Soldier: We first meet Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, an Air Force veteran, in the second Captain America movie, where Steve Rodgers' cap faces the terrorist organization Hydra. - Captain America: Civil War: Sam Wilson is back helping Cap lead the resistance against the Accords. - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This 2021 addition to the Marvel Universe follows Sam Wilson, the Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier over six episodes as they team up against an anti-patriotism group. Brave New World follows on from where The Falcon and the Winter Solider left off. We've rated all the Marvel TV shows from worst to bestand put this one at number 17. Other films featuring Sam Wilson as a minor character: 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' 'Ant-Man' 'Black Widow' 'Avengers: Infinity War' 'Avengers: Endgame' We've also ranked the best Marvel movies, so you can see which ones are unmissable, and which ones you can skip.

Who's in the cast for 'Captain America: Brave New World?' Anthony Mackie leads in his first feature film as Captain America after taking up the mantle at the end of 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider'. Harrison Ford takes over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler reprise their roles as Samuel Sterns and Betty Ross, who you may remember from 'The Incredible Hulk'. Rosa Salazar will appear as Rachel Leighton/Diamondback, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falco,n and Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph / Sabra. If you enjoyed "The Falcon and the Winter Solider', you'll be pleased to hear that main writer Malcolm Spellman also leads the 'Brave New World' writing team.

Will there be a post-credit scene 'Captain America: Brave New World?' Marvel is known for reliably dropping nuggets of storyline in the short post-credit scenes. While we never know for sure whether there will be a post-credit scene, we sure hope so!