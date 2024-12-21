See how 'Ahsoka' brought 'Clone Wars' Anakin Skywalker to live-action in this behind-the-scenes clip (exclusive video)

Just in time for Old St. Nick's annual trek across the sky and straight down your chimney, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, which now handles all of Disney's physical media production and distribution, just launched "The Mandalorian" season 3 and "Ahsoka" season 1 onto 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on Dec. 3.

This prestigious pair of Disney+ Original "Star Wars" shows is presented as part of the Lucasfilm Collector's Editions series and comes supercharged with 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. These two snazzy Collector's Editions arrive in glossy SteelBook cases emblazoned with fresh artwork courtesy of illustrator Attila Szarka, and are packed with bonus features, interviews, deleted scenes, and collector cards.

To celebrate the season and stir up sugarplums dancing in your heads, we've got a dynamic duo of featurette clips to share. The first chronicles how "The Clone Wars'" Anakin Skywalker transitioned from animated form to the live-action "Ahsoka" show.

Ahsoka - "Anakin"

This was the first time Ahsoka visited the mysterious netherworld known as The World Between Worlds, a mystical realm of the Force that was utilized and explored in "The Clone Wars" series. Inside, the past and the present merge for her former master to provide Ahsoka with some sage advice and the necessary skills to pass on her knowledge to her own apprentice, Sabine Wren.

Our second clip comes from "The Mandalorian" season 3, offering an illuminating mini-documentary on how the VFX wizards and makeup artists of "The Mandalorian" crafted its wild menagerie of season 3 aliens and androids.

The Mandalorian - "Creatures"

Here, Peter Clarke and Rick Galinson of the Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-winning Legacy Effects discuss the practical animatronic marvels of the "topiary-headed pirate king," Gorian Shard. "I've made things with hair, I've made things with skin, but I've never made anything that was covered with plants," Clarke says. "It's got animatronic tentacles that activate and animate on their own, and then full animatronic features. It ended up being a pretty cool character."

Blast into the bonus details for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" — The Complete Third Season:

Box art and contents for "The Mandalorian" S3 4K Steelbook (Image credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

"Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers" — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

"Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian" — Discover the secrets of Season 3's memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

"Forging the Covert: Part Three" — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three's Mandalorian warriors.

Box art and contents for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" 4K Steelbook (Image credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

And check out the extras with "Star Wars: Ahsoka" — The Complete First Season:

"Ahsoka: Legacy" — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

"Path of the Apprentice" — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

"Ghosts of the Past" — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

"Darkness Rising" — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes