'Interstellar' returns from deep space to IMAX theaters starting today for 10th anniversary

This holiday season, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures are delivering their version of an early Christmas gift in the form of a special IMAX rerelease of the sci-fi epic "Interstellar," which is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
Starting Friday, Dec. 6 and running through Friday, Dec. 13, Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" — one of the best sci-fi movies of all time — is launching back onto IMAX screens. There will be a limited series of exclusive 70mm IMAX and IMAX Digital screenings for one week only in select theaters across the United States and Canada.
"Interstellar" stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine in a time-bending voyage into the heart of a wormhole near Saturn in an attempt to locate a habitable exoplanet to colonize.
But the temporal anomalies of a nearby black hole named Gargantua prove challenging (although a fictional supermassive black hole, the science of "Interstellar" is pretty spot on), and our astronauts must go to extreme measures to return to Earth. The ambitious $165 million film was nominated for five Oscars, winning Best Visual Effects, and features one of Hans Zimmer's most haunting original scores.
Below are the ten North American theaters that will be presenting "Interstellar" in full 70mm IMAX. Dozens more locations without 70mm projectors will screen the 2014 film in Digital IMAX too. To find your local venue, be sure to check the complete list of participating IMAX: Interstellar Exclusive Digital IMAX Theatres .
United States
Dallas, TX - Cinemark Dallas & IMAX
Fort Lauderdale, FL - AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science
Indianapolis, IN - IMAX, Indiana State Museum
Irvine, CA - Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum & IMAX
New York, NY - AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX
San Francisco, CA - AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX
Tempe, AZ - Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX
Universal City, CA - Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX
Canada
Regina, SK - Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre
Vaughan, ON - Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX
