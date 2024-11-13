Get a sneak peak at the incredible sci-fi coming to Disney+ in 2025 (video)

Coming In 2025 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The holidays are sprinting towards us faster than the Millennium Falcon on the Kessel Run and Disney+ and Hulu want to remind streaming faithful exactly what shows and series are on deck for the holidays and to ring in the new year — especially on the occasion of Disney+'s official fifth anniversary that fell on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

In between snippets of upcoming programs like "The Bear," "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," "Good American Family," "Chad Powers," "Paradise," "The Handmaid's Tale," and MCU fare like "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Ironheart," this fun sneak peek is fully injected with bits of fresh footage from "Andor" Season 2, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," and "Alien: Earth."

"Andor" Season 2, which arrives on Disney+ on Apr. 22, 2025, delivers a first-look glimpse of this spinoff prequel series that covers the last four years of Cassian Andor's rise within the Resistance.

Unwrapped here are peeks at Adria Arjona's character of Bix Caleen recruiting for a pilot, Diego Luna's Cassian suiting up to fly an intimidating Imperial TIE Interceptor, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael telling our titular hero to "think like a leader," the Yavin IV base, and the return of K-2SO, the ex-Imperial enforcer droid voiced by Alan Tudyk from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Diego Luna reprises his role as the criminal-turned-hero in "Andor" Season 2. (Image credit: Disney+)

For creator Noah Hawley's ("Fargo," "Legion") "Alien: Earth" TV series coming to Hulu next year, the teaser reveals the ominous interior of a cramped spaceship bathed in blood-red lights, black-suited divers emerging from a large body of water with some sort of cargo container, and a final shot of our Big Blue Marble reflected in the shiny dome of a snarling xenomorph predator. "This ship… collected specimens from a faraway moon. Monsters," states a somber voice.

And even though "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" technically lands beginning on Dec. 3, 2024, its eight-episode season will roll right on into 2025, and here in this special anniversary sizzle reel Disney+ drops new shots of the series' four star-lost kids and their Force-sensitive guardian named Ja Nod Nawood (Jude Law) warning the pint-sized gang that "a crew of murderous pirates in coming."

With "Alien: Earth" most likely the farthest out on the calendar and "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" zooming in soon from a galaxy far, far away, we're anticipating a full trailer for "Andor" Season 2 to appear anytime.

But it's still enticing to see this impressive new lineup preparing to launch on Disney+ and Hulu with seemingly something for every viewer's particular tastes.