'Galaxy Quest' blasts back onto our screens with 25th anniversary Blu-ray release

"Activate the Omega-13!"

Every so often, cosmic tumblers align and the cinematic gods bless us with a movie that encapsulates everything we love about the science fiction genre, liberally injected with generous doses of heart, humor, heroics, and high adventure.

Let's rewind the clock back to Christmas Day in 1999 when that jewel was the Dean Parisot-directed sci-fi spoof, "Galaxy Quest," which celebrates its milestone 25th anniversary this yuletide season with a sparkling new 4K UHD Blu-ray and Limited-Edition Steelbook home video release on Dec. 3 from Paramount.

Starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long, and Rainn Wilson, this cherished sci-fi comedy centers around a lovable group of has-been actors of a long-canceled TV series called "Galaxy Quest" scraping together a living by making cheesy appearances at fan events and pop culture conventions. When they're accidentally mistaken for real interstellar protectors by the Thermian alien race, the nostalgic gang is recruited to rescue the extraterrestrials from a ruthless lizard-like warlord named Sariss.

The contents of "Galaxy Quest's" new 4K UHD Blu-ray release (Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount Home Video's first-ever 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of "Galaxy Quest" features Dolby Atmos audio and a constellation of featurettes, bonus content, and extra features including: "Filmmaker Focus with Director Dean Parisot," "Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest," "Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector," "By Grabthar's Hammer," "What Amazing Effects," "Alien School: Creating the Thermian Race," "Actors in Space," "Sigourney Weaver Raps," a Thermian Audio Track, Galaxy Quest Fan Club poster, deluxe character cards, a set of colorful glossy stills, deleted scenes, and trailers.

The storied studio has spared no expense in presenting DreamWorks' modern classic with an eye-popping Ultra High Definition transfer with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, all freshly remastered under the guidance of director Dean Parisot and delivered in its original 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio. A Limited Edition Steelbook release showcases an all-new cover and interior artwork for its premium metal packaging.

Newly commissioned artwork for "Galaxy Quest's" 4K UHD Limited Edition Steelbook release (Image credit: Paramount)

Back in 2023 Paramount+ announced that a new "Galaxy Quest" TV series was in development from Mark Johnson, the original "Galaxy Quest" co-producer, along with Charles Newirth. Let's hope it's "Damn the resonance cannons, full speed ahead!" for this promising project but until then, this irresistible newly remastered "Galaxy Quest" 4K UHD Blu-ray release landing on Dec. 3 will more than suffice.