Final trailer for Prime Video's 'Secret Level' looks out of this world

Debuting on Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024, "Secret Level" hails from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the same animation factory that made Netflix's Emmy-winning anthology "Love, Death + Robots." Here in this similar project they present 15 episodes featuring standalone animated tales influenced by the legends and lore of popular (and one horribly failed) video game releases.

This latest "Secret Level" launch trailer offers a gorgeous sampling of the type of atmospheric animation fans will behold when this exciting series executive produced by "Deadpool's" Tim Miller and supervising producer Dave Wilson powers up its marvelous medley next month.

Key art banner for Prime Video's "Secret Level" (Image credit: Prime Video)

The eclectic roster of source material includes "Armored Core," "Concord," "Crossfire," "Dungeons & Dragons," "Exodus," "Honor of Kings," "Mega Man," "New World: Aeternum," "PAC-MAN," assorted PlayStation Studios games, "Sifu," "Spelunky," "The Outer Worlds," "Unreal Tournament" and "Warhammer 40,000."

In addition to the imaginative animation style, "Secret Level" operates with a stellar vocal cast that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator Franchise"), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji"), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick"), Temuera Morrison ("The Book of Boba Fett"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Barbie"), Emily Swallow ("The Mandalorian"), Gabriel Luna ("The Last of Us"), Ricky Whittle ("American Gods"), Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The White Lotus"), Merle Dandridge ("The Last of Us"), Claudia Doumit ("The Boys"), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ("Lost"), Clive Standen ("Vikings"), Laura Bailey ("The Legend of Vox Machina"), Michael Beach ("The Perfect Couple"), and Heaven Hart.

"There's a mix between developers where some of them say, 'Look we trust you, and we have to put all our energy into making the game,'" Miller told Rolling Stone regarding his Blur Studio team reaching out to various gaming studios for certain rights permissions. "'So, just bring us in when you need us. Here are the basics, go with God.' And then there's others that say, 'We want to manage every word, every comma, because the IP is very important to us.'"

"Secret Level" premieres exclusively on Prime Video starting Dec. 10.