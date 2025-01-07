Boldly boost your bartending skills with 'Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium'

The holiday season might be over, but that should never dampen your spirits for becoming a master mixologist in the new year, and we've got the perfect recipe to help with those thirsty ambitions.

London-based Titan Books is publishing a new beverage guidebook with a sci-fi twist on Jan. 8, 2025 titled, "Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium." This beautifully-produced hardbound volume of 144 pages is sized at a convenient 5.48 x 8.6 inches and packs a potent punch of classic cocktail concoctions paired alongside inspirations and quotes derived from "Star Trek" TV shows and feature films.

This deluxe bar book has been out-of-print since its original publication in 2020 by the defunct Hero Collector brand and is at last being reissued in all its tipsy glory.

Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium: $26.99 at Amazon Set your tastebuds to stunned! These Star Trek cocktail recipes will take you where no one has gone before.From Kirk’s Old Fashioned to Picard’s Earl Grey Martini – They're cocktails, Jim, but not as you know them…

Here's the official synopsis:

"Set your tastebuds to stunned! These 'Star Trek' cocktail recipes will take you where no one has gone before. From Kirk's Old Fashioned to Picard's Earl Grey Martini – They're cocktails, Jim, but not as you know them…

"Do you want to Live Long and Prosper? Have you ever pined for the mellowing effect of Dr McCoy's Mint Julep? Or an energizing sip of Captain Janeway's Irish Coffee? Perhaps a Fuzzy Tribble would get you purring? This voyage into the future of stylish drinking is a must for all 'Star Trek' - and cocktail - fans. With a galaxy of illustrations, and a witty garnish of quotations, this book will help you celebrate your favorite sci-fi franchise.

"Mix the classic cocktails served on Starfleet starships throughout the Federation! Picard, Kirk, McCoy, Scotty, Quark, and more - try out each crew member's favorite! The perfect gift for the 'Star Trek' fan in your life!"

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our exclusive gallery of frosty enticements from this essential book:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Books) (Image credit: Titan Books) (Image credit: Titan Books) (Image credit: Titan Books) (Image credit: Titan Books)

Smartly written by UK author and cartoonist Glenn Dakin ("Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness," "The Candle Man" novels), "Star Trek Cocktails" is an ideal way to venture into uncharted liquid libation territory within the "Star Trek" Universe and discover a colorful constellation of creative alcoholic drinks to consume with gusto.

"Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium" arrives in Earth orbit on Jan. 28, 2025.