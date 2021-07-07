Destiny 2's month-long Solstice of Heroes event is free to play

The much loved online first-person space shooter, Destiny 2 is holding a month-long event called Solstice of Heroes and you can join for free now.

The event, running until Aug,. 3, is free to play and allows players to defeat bosses, get rewards and unlock caches.

Each day of the Solstice of Heroes event, which began July 6, will be assigned a specific element so players will have to choose their classes and subclasses wisely. Players will need to match their attacks with the element of the day in order to charge one of four elemental buffs. However, on prism days, players can charge all four buffs but only activate one at a time.

Destiny 2 has launched a month-long Solstice of Heroes event is free to play for space gamers. (Image credit: Bungie)

There's more to unlock too, including a new legendary shotgun, a new exotic ghost shell, a new emblem and plenty of solstice packages have all been added for the event.

The popular sequel to the 2014 game is acclaimed by fans and critics around the world and the latest event is a great way for new players to get into the game as well as experienced players to obtain new items.

