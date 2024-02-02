'Predator' and 'The Mandalorian' star Carl Weathers passes away at 76

Beloved action star Carl Weathers, who graced the silver screen in the first four "Rocky" movies, director John McTiernan's "Predator" and most recently on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," died on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the age of 76.

Weathers sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep at his house in Los Angeles according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter and a statement from his personal manager, Matt Luber.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," Luber said. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend."

The charismatic actor was born in New Orleans on Jan. 14, 1948 and over the course of a long and fruitful career in Tinseltown, amassed a resume that included appearances in over 75 feature films and TV series.

Following his days playing football at San Diego State, he joined the Oakland Raiders for the 1970-71 season where he menaced quarterbacks as an intimidating linebacker. He also prowled the gridiron from 1971-73 as a member of the Canadian Football League's B.C. Lions.

Amid his many memorable Hollywood movies and TV shows, Weather portrayed the flashy heavyweight boxer Apollo Creed in "Rocky 1-4," Colonel Al Dillon in "Predator," retired golfer Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," and the gruff Greef Karga, Bounty Hunter Guild middleman and eventual magistrate on Nevarro, for all three seasons of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."

For that pivotal sci-fi role Weathers earned an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy nomination in 2021, and also landed him directorial duties on two key episodes, "The Siege" and "The Foundling."

For his prolific early television work, Weathers appeared in many '70s small screen staples such as "Good Times," "Kung Fu," "Cannon," "Switch," "The Six Million Dollar Man," and "S.W.A.T."

Carl Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.