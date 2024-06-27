Everything we know about the 'Borderlands' movie: Release date, plot, cast & more

Borderlands ' road to the big screen hasn't been a smooth one. We first heard about the intention to make a movie not long after the success of the first two games, but the project took a very long time to actually take off. Now, we're about to see whether it was worth the long wait. Here's everything we know about the Borderlands movie.

Helmed by Eli Roth (though some behind-the-scenes rumors question that), the long-in-the-works adaptation of Gearbox's hit video game franchise will take moviegoers to the wild and colorful planet of Pandora, where opportunities to get rich are as abundant as life-threatening situations. The plucky team of heroes spearheading the Guardians of the Galaxy -like space adventure are willing to risk everything for nice loot (and maybe do some good while they're at it).

After a lengthy period in limbo due to reshoots and Lionsgate reshuffling its theatrical release schedule, Borderlands is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on August 9, 2024, in the United States and the United Kingdom.

A number of European countries, such as Denmark and France, will be getting it a day or two earlier, but most of the international rollout is planned for the same week. Some exceptions are Philippines and Germany, which won't receive the flick until August 21 and 22 respectively. The release dates for Asian markets like China and Japan haven't been shared yet.

What is the plot of Borderlands?

From the get-go, as soon as the big-name cast members and their respective roles were announced, fans knew the Borderlands movie wouldn't be doing a straight adaptation of one of the games or adding a new tale to the preexisting canon. Instead, it's remixing several characters, plot elements, and locations from all over the video game saga in an attempt to surprise both die-hard gamers and moviegoers new to the franchise.

The story follows an older version of Lilith (Cate Blanchett) as she returns to Pandora to find the daughter of business titan Atlas. Of course, things quickly get more complicated and Lilith is forced to team up with several colorful characters: Roland (Kevin Hart), a former mercenary; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a pre-teen who loves explosives a bit too much; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's giant protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), a scientist with too many things in her head; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a robot with a big mouth.

Together, this group of misfits will battle alien monsters, insane Pandoran bandits, corporate mercenaries, and more as they look for the girl and find the key to "unimaginable power." Regardless of the end result, that does sound like a proper Borderlands storyline.

Borderlands trailers

So far, only two Borderlands previews have been released online, though we're fully expecting marketing to ramp up as we get closer to the Aug. 9 date and Lionsgate tries to make the most out of its late-summer tentpole release.

The first official trailer was finally released to the public on Feb. 21, 2024, giving a generous look at the movie's basic plot, distinct group of protagonists, and even some of the baddies making their lives harder. Watch it below:

More recently, on June 8, the first 'exclusive look' clip was shared online, giving us part of a close-quarters encounter with some bandits and goons looking to probably murder the gun-toting antiheroes. Check it out here:

Borderlands cast

Borderlands' cast is led by Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings) as Lilith, Kevin Hart (Jumanji sequels) as Roland, Jack Black ( The Mandalorian ) as Claptrap, Edgar Ramirez (Jungle Cruise) as Atlas, Ariana Greenblatt ( Ahsoka ) as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) as Krieg, Gina Gershon (Thanksgiving) as Mad Moxxi, and Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) as Dr. Patricia Tannis.

They're joined by Olivier Richters (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) as Krom, Janina Gavankar ( Star Wars Battlefront II ) as Commander Knoxx, Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) as Jakobs, Charles Babaloa (Black Mirror) as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Marcus, Steven Boyer (Trial & Error) as Scooter, and Ryann Redmond (Heels) as Ellie, among others.

Borderlands director, writers, and crew

Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving) is credited as director on the movie, with extensive reshoots handled by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate ) to amp up some action sequences. The original script came from Craig Mazin (The Last of Us), with rewrites done by Juel Taylor (Creed II) and Roth himself. Avi Arad ( Venom ) and Erik Feig (Strays) are producing.