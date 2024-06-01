Launch of Boeing's 1st Starliner astronaut test flight aborted minutes before liftoff (video)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has been delayed yet again, this time due to an automatic abort just minutes before liftoff today (June 1).

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft and its Atlas V rocket were less than 4 minutes away from launching two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT) when the abort occurred. A ground launch sequencer computer triggered the automatic abort 3 minutes and 50 seconds before liftoff, but the exact cause is unclear.



If Boeing and the United Launch Alliance (ULA), which built the Atlas V rocket ride for Starliner, are able to solve the glitch in time, they could attempt another launch try on Sunday (June 2), with a targeted liftoff time of 12:03 p.m. EDT (1603 GMT). You can follow our Starliner launch live updates for the latest details and watch the Starliner launch online via our NASA TV simulcasts.

Boeing's first Starliner spacecraft to carry astronauts stands atop its Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 1, 2024. (Image credit: NASA TV)

"The reason for that hold is not known at this time," NASA spokesperson Derrol Nail said during launch commentary. After the scrub, ULA began securing the rocket and ground infrastructure so pad crews could extract Starliner's crew, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, from the capsule.

Starliner, Boeing's contribution under a $4.2 billion contract with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, has been plagued with delays, both over the past few years, and also in the last several weeks as the spacecraft's Crewed Flight Test (CFT) has now attempted and failed to get off the ground two times.

A May 6 attempt was scrubbed due to issue with the valves in the launch vehicle's Atlas Centaur upper stage. That setback forced mission operators to roll the rocket back to ULA's Vertical Integration Facility for repairs.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (left), Starliner Crewed Flight Test commander, and pilot Sunita Williams walk out NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral ahead of their June 1, 2024 launch attempt. (Image credit: NASA)

Today's countdown experienced some hiccups of its own. Valve communication issues with Atlas V's ground systems was temporarily lost about two hours before the scheduled liftoff, and, as the countdown ticked down to within minutes before liftoff, Wilmore reported a fan warning light in his spacesuit with less than 11 minutes to launch. Both glitches were resolved in time for the launch attempt.

If Boeing, ULA and NASA opt to attempt a Starliner launch on Sunday, the weather does look promising. Like today, there is a 90% chance of good weather at launch time on June 2, according to the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral.

Starliner also has two more backup launch dates, on June 5 and June 6, before ULA and Boeing would have to stand down for 10 days or so to swap out vehicle batteries, Boeing officials have said.