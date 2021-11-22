Early Black Friday deal: Save $32 on this Lego Millennium Falcon set at Walmart

This brilliant pre-Black Friday deal from Walmart means you can now build this 1351-piece Lego Millennium Falcon in under 12 parsecs and save over $31 in the process.

Update: Currently out of stock online, but available in-store. Use the Walmart availability checked to see if your local store has stock.

Black Friday is upon us and so are the holidays so now would be the perfect time to grab a great gift for any Jedi Master or Padawan in your life. $159.99 down to $128.00 is a great early Black Friday deal, The Lego Millennium Falcon is a fantastic kit and with 1351 pieces, it's an involved and rewarding build too. It also comes with popular Star Wars minifigures, including R2-D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

If the Millennium Falcon isn't quite what you're after, we've highlighted other great Lego Star Wars deals available online. You can find some of the best Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals in that guide and our advice would be to act quickly if you see a deal you like, as we expect some supply issues this year. And for everything else Star Wars, check out our Star Wars gifts and deals guide.

$159.99 now $128.00 from Walmart Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon $159.99 now $128.00 from Walmart. Save $32. She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. The iconic Millennium Falcon is available with a 20% discount at Walmart while stocks last.

This 1351-piece set accurately depicts the iconic ship as it's seen in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and is an excellent centerpiece item. Despite that, it has a ton of cool features that means it has great playability too.

Two spring loaded shooters, an accessible cockpit, a lowering ramp and rotating top and bottom gun turrets mean that whoever takes advantage of this early Black Friday deal and has their hands on this set can use their favorite Star Wars characters to jump to lightspeed and take on a TIE Fighter or two as well.

Because of the number of pieces and the detail this set offers, it is only suitable for people aged nine and above. Having said that, with its 5-inch (14 centimeter) height, 17-inch (44 centimeter) length and 12-inch (32 centimeter) width dimensions, This Millennium Falcon would steal the show in any room it was in.

As mentioned above, we are expecting some supply issues this year so we really do recommend acting quickly if you see a Black Friday deal you like. Of course, we'll keep our eyes open and highlight the very best Black Friday deals for all things space and sci-fi related - so keep checking us out for updates.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .