New 'Asteroid Rush' doc looks at peril and promise of space rocks (exclusive sneak peek video)

A new trailer for the coming documentary "Asteroid Rush" has dropped, and Space.com can exclusively show it to you here.

"Asteroid Rush" consists of two episodes, each of them an hour long, and it's set to be released on Curiosity Stream on June 9.

The first episode examines the danger posed by asteroids, which may seem abstract but is quite real. A 6-mile-wide (10 kilometers) space rock slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, after all, leading to the extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs and many other species — and it's only a matter of time before a huge asteroid comes our way again.

The first part of "Asteroid Rush" also showcases the strategies that scientists and engineers are working on to detect dangerous asteroids and steer them away from a possible collision with Earth.

The second episode focuses on the scientific potential of asteroids, which are leftovers from our solar system's planet-building epoch and could reveal key details about that mysterious time.

"Asteroid Rush" is directed by Jacques Bedel and Bertrand Loyer, both of whom have considerable experience producing features that look at our potentially problematic future.

"Asteroid Rush" will be available on Curiosity Stream from June 9, 2022. Subscriptions start from as little as $2.99 per month or $20 per year and the service is available on Roku, Android, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox and just about any self-respecting smart TV.

